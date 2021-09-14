Award-winning apple picking and more at Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury

In addition, there are pop-up attractions ranging from local ice cream vendors to live music.

The farm has something to offer all year round, including a flower garden where visitors can cut their own bouquets, a kettle corn stand where people can watch the beloved snack being made, and even a weekly food truck gathering on Friday nights.

At Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, hard and sweet cider isn’t all that’s brewing this fall.

But orchards are the star of the show at Cider Hill Farm, which was recently named the nation’s top apple-picking destination by Yelp.

In 1978, Eleanor and Ed Cook bought the Battis Farm, and three years later their son Glenn Cook and his wife Karen bought the nearby Vedrani Farm. The two farms merged into Cider Hill Farm, where three generations of Cooks are still involved today.

Ed, now 91, still lives on the farm, and his grandsons run its award-winning hard cider brewing operation.

The family sells both styles of cider in addition to cider doughnuts and other specialties at the farm store. Cider Hill also can ship online orders of hard cider to 37 states.

