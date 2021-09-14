Here’s what we know about the vote tallying delays in the Boston mayoral race

As candidates and voters anxiously awaited the outcome of Boston’s preliminary mayoral and City Council elections Tuesday night, everyone soon had the same question on their minds: Where are the results?
Two and half hours after polls closed, political watchers were still whispering internal campaign vote counts as they continued to await results from the city. Less than 1 percent of vote totals had been released by 10:30 p.m.
City officials said about 7,000 ballots had been cast by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls closed. All ballots will be processed Tuesday night, per state law, and cross-referenced with voter rolls from each polling station, the city Election Department said in a statement.
Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office suggested in a Twitter post that ballots deposited at drop boxes had slowed counts.
“Reminder for those eager for election results tonight -- last minute returns of ballots to drop boxes means a later count than past elections,” the Elections Division of Galvin’s office tweeted. “Ballots need to be checked in at City Hall before they can be counted & added to the precinct tallies.”
Galvin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
