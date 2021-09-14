Here’s what we know about the vote tallying delays in the Boston mayoral race

As candidates and voters anxiously awaited the outcome of Boston’s preliminary mayoral and City Council elections Tuesday night, everyone soon had the same question on their minds: Where are the results?

Two and half hours after polls closed, political watchers were still whispering internal campaign vote counts as they continued to await results from the city. Less than 1 percent of vote totals had been released by 10:30 p.m.

City officials said about 7,000 ballots had been cast by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls closed. All ballots will be processed Tuesday night, per state law, and cross-referenced with voter rolls from each polling station, the city Election Department said in a statement.