Calif businessman grilled about mastermind of ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scheme

Taking the stand for the second day, Bruce Isackson faced rigorous cross-examination as he acknowledged that he had no personal knowledge about any wrongdoing by the two parents on trial in US District Court in Boston. Instead, he offered a window into how William “Rick” Singer, a California college admissions consultant, funneled his payments to people who helped his daughters get admitted to UCLA and the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits, and adjusted one daughter’s ACT exam to boost her score.

In the second day of testimony in the trial of two parents charged in the nationwide college admissions scandal, jurors heard from a California businessman who admitted he paid $600,000 to the architect of the sprawling conspiracy to get his two daughters into elite schools through bribery and cheating.

“He had an intimidating personality,” Isackson said of Singer, adding, “it was either his way to do business” or your children weren’t going to get into the colleges of their choice.

Yet, Isackson conceded that he didn’t know anything about Singer’s dealings with John B. Wilson, 62, of Lynnfield, founder of Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate and private equity firm, and Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, of Las Vegas, a former Wynn Resorts executive, who are accused of conspiracy to commit bribery and fraud to get their children into top-tier colleges.

Isackson testified that he never met Abdelaziz, and had only met Wilson while attending a fundraiser at his home years ago.

“I have no idea what he was doing with other parents,” Isackson said.

Prosecutors announced during opening statements in the trial that they won’t call Singer, who is cooperating with the government, to the stand. They told jurors they will play recordings of his telephone and present emails he exchanged with them.

“In your view, Singer was a skilled liar wasn’t he?” Attorney Brian T. Kelly, who represents Abdelaziz asked during cross-examination.

“He definitely told some lies,” Isackson said.

During a 2018 recording played Tuesday, Singer told Isackson that he didn’t think of any his payments to get his daughter into USC were going directly to a coach, but later said it was possible they were.

Isackson testified that he wanted Singer to tell him where the money was going, but he was evasive.

“I believe you’d have to be a fool to think money was not going to people who were helping him with this scheme,” Isackson said.

He said he knew his payments were not only wrong, but illegal. Isackson pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme shortly after he was arrested in 2019 and agreed to cooperate with the government in exchange for leniency. He is awaiting sentencing.

Wilson is accused of paying more than $1.7 million to Singer between 2014 and 2018 to help his three children fraudulently gain admission to Stanford University, Harvard University, and the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

Abdelaziz, whose company, Legacy Hospitality Group, was involved in the development of the Bellagio resort casino in Las Vegas and the Wynn Palace in Macau, is accused of paying $300,000 to Singer in 2018 to have his daughter admitted to USC as a purported basketball recruit.

But lawyers for Wilson and Abdelaziz told jurors the men believed the payments were legal donations to the schools and were duped by Singer.

Singer began cooperating with the government in 2018 and secretly recorded calls with parents who had hired him. He pleaded guilty to a variety of charges related to the scheme and is awaiting sentencing. Fifty seven people, including celebrities, business moguls, athletic coaches, and administrators, have been charged in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case since March 2019. Forty six of them pleaded guilty, and one parent was pardoned by former president Donald Trump.

