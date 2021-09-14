Cider doughnuts sweeten a visit to C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater

Christian Smith and his sister, Caryl Guarino, are the fourth generation to run the farm, which was founded by Carl Smith in the 1920s.

The farm grows mostly Honeycrisp apples, but is also home to 19 other varieties, allowing visitors to come at several different points in the apple-picking season and find some new kinds to fall in love with.

In a region known for cranberry bogs, C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater stands out with its fresh produce, pick-your-own apples, and cider doughnuts.

Visitors often don’t realize how much pruning and other work goes into growing apples, a job made even more difficult by extreme weather, such as this summer’s heavy rains.

“These crops don’t just appear when it’s time to pick them, you know,” Christian Smith said. “Years worth of work goes into raising them before we can have people out in the field to pick, and they never see any of that.”

Smith manages the farm’s outdoor crops while Guarino supervises the greenhouse production and the farm’s seasonal displays.

The farm store rotates throughout the year, but Guarino goes out of her way for the annual Halloween display. Children also can head to the barnyard and enjoy watching livestock going about their day. And on weekends, the whole family can take a hayride.

C.N. Smith Farm, 325 South St., East Bridgewater. 508-378-2270. For more information, visit cnsmithfarminc.com.

