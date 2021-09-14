Falmouth police locate car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run that left 81-year-old man dead

Falmouth police announced Tuesday that they found a person of interest and the car that may have struck and killed an 81-year-old man on Sept. 10.

The victim had been walking with three other adults on the sidewalk on Grand Avenue in Falmouth Heights when he was hit from behind by the vehicle, police said in a Facebook post.

The driver did not stop and the vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Grand Avenue onto Menauhant Road, according to police. The victim, whose name has not been released, sustained fatal injuries. The other three pedestrians were not injured, police said.