Get ready for some rapid weather changes this week

Unfortunately, this nice dry air doesn’t last. The same front which went by Monday comes back through Tuesday night and allows the tropical air to flow north.

Cooler and drier air moved into the area Monday and we’re looking at one sweet Tuesday. Temperatures this afternoon get into the 70s and humidity levels will be very comfortable. This is a great day to support your local farms and head to pick some peaches and apples, which are looking fabulous right now.

When you get up on Wednesday, it’s going to feel like midsummer once again. temperatures will already be around 70 degrees heading for the mid-80s. If we factor in the humidity, it’s probably going to feel at least 90 for a few hours Wednesday afternoon, not the most comfortable September Day.

When you factor in actual temperatures and humidity Wednesday, it will feel like 85-90 degrees in the afternoon. WeatherBell

If you want to head to the beach, high tide is just after sunrise with the low tide around noon. There could be an early shower Wednesday morning, but a bigger line of showers and storms will be moving from the west to the east in the evening and overnight.

The reason for the nighttime shower activity is a cold front that will be slicing toward the coastline. This front will push out the high humidity leaving us with somewhat dryer air, but it’s still going to feel more like summer than fall.

A line of showers is forecast to weaken as it moves east overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. COD Weather

Thursday should feature a blend of clouds and sunshine with the clouds most prominent over the Cape and the Islands.

An ocean storm is going to then approach New England for Friday. Depending on how close to the coastline this system is will determine whether or not we see steady rain or just clouds and a few showers.

Another front comes through on Saturday. As long as the front moves past our area early enough, we will have a partly sunny day with lower humidity and that will lead to a beautiful day on Sunday.

That’s the way things are looking at this point for the upcoming weekend. A quick peek at next week shows a continuation of above-normal temperatures. In other words, don’t take out the air conditioners just yet.

The weather looks very warm next week with almost a guarantee of above-average temperatures. NOAA



