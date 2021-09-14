Grant will help Gloucester prepare for climate change

Gloucester is receiving some state help to address the impacts of climate change.

The city was awarded a $69,890 grant through a program that supports efforts by municipalities to prepare for such climate change impacts as extreme weather, sea level rise, flooding, and severe heat. The city will use the funds to develop a Community Action and Resilience Plan, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.

The plan will help the city identify its priority climate-related challenges and potential solutions. It will include an inventory of Gloucester’s current greenhouse gas emissions and renewable energy and natural resources, along with a set of community goals and a roadmap to achieve them.