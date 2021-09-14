In hard-fought race, Boston’s mayoral field will be cut down to two

Polls closed at 8 p.m., and early accounts indicated the turnout would be near Secretary of State William Galvin’s prediction of 100,000 ballots cast, or 25 percent of the electorate. That’s a low figure considering the weight of the race. By comparison, 113,000 people, or 31 percent, voted in the 2013 preliminary election, the last time the city had an open mayoral seat.

Boston voters took to the polls across the city Tuesday to cast a ballot for mayor in a preliminary election that will advance two people of color — likely two women — to the Nov. 2 final, where one of them will make history.

This time, all five major candidates were people of color, seeking a seat that has only been held by a white male in the city’s 200-plus years of electing them.

The absence of a white candidate marked a sea change in the political landscape, one that reflects the evolving makeup of the city itself and a departure from Boston’s racial past. The population grew close to 60,000 voters over the last decade to roughly 675,000. The city is more diverse, and more liberal and politically progressive.

“This is really exciting for Boston,” said Niki Kobacker, who voted at the Condon Community Center in South Boston, with a hint of optimism that the city could be turning the page from the nepotism and good-ol’-boy networks that have long permeated the political scene.

“For how many years, it’s been, ‘Is it the Irish guy or the Italian guy,’ ” she added. “You feel like Boston’s joining the rest of the world.”

City Councilor Michelle Wu, who was elected in 2013 and was the first to declare her run for the seat last year, was in command, according to recent polls. With Wu apparently so far ahead, all eyes were on the three women locked in a fierce competition for the second slot and a chance to compete against Wu in the final.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who has held the seat since former mayor Martin J. Walsh departed in March, was competing against City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George. All three candidates were in a virtual jump ball for second place, according to recent polls.

John Barros, who was Walsh’s chief of economic development, lagged in the polls as he struggled from the outset to create his own lane in a race that had been dominated by women.

And yet, even with the diversity of the field, there remained right up until Election Day a sense of uncertainty and trepidation, particularly within Black communities.

No Black candidate has had a serious shot at winning the mayor’s seat since Mel King’s unsuccessful run in 1983, an election that drove record-setting turnout. On Monday night, King endorsed Janey, and hopes among Black communities were that either she or Campbell would advance.

Because of the dynamics of this year’s contest, in which Janey is serving in an acting role until Walsh’s successor is officially elected, a new mayor will be sworn in in November.

Voters were also casting ballots for the City Council, which could see its greatest transformation in three decades. The four women candidates are all vacating their council seats.

It was a spirited campaign, very much driven by policy issues. Candidates heard what residents care most about. A recent Globe poll of 500 likely voters showed that the list starts with education (20 percent), housing (19 percent), racism and equity (17 percent), and the economy and jobs (14 percent).

And voters heard directly from candidates, in dozens of forums throughout the campaign, including a debate that was televised last week and another broadcast on public radio. They heard Wu’s take on rent control, the environment, and transportation; Campbell’s call for leadership on handling the pandemic and overhauling the city’s approach to policing; Janey’s assertion that she is already doing the job and helping the city recover; Essaibi George’s pitch for quality-of-life matters and support for police; and Barros’s views on economic development and affordable housing.

As Election Day neared, the candidates targeted voters with mail and televised ads, in what was a costly election. Wu raised more than $1.8 million and Campbell $1.6 million; Janey and Essaibi George each raised around $1.3 million; Barros was at about $650,000.

Those figures do not account for the roughly $3 million that was spent by outside PACs, which are independent organizations that can support a campaign but not collaborate with them.

Across the city, the excitement to watch history unfold was palpable, as voters crossed waves of sign-holding supporters for each of the candidates to cast a ballot.

Linda Cox, an 82-year-old retired editor and book store owner, said she was compelled by the race.

“It’s very exciting to have all these women, and five leading candidates of color,” said Cox, who voted at the State House. “It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Enid Eckstein, a community activist from Jamaica Plain, said the change to city and state politics is here to stay.

“I looked at the ballot this morning and thought, ‘This is real change,’ " she said at the Mission Hill K-8 School. “It really gave me pause and made me feel hopeful for the city, and especially for women.”

She voted for Janey, who she has met and believes has the experience necessary for the job. “It was more of a gut feeling,” she said.

At the Wang YMCA in Chinatown, the polling place for one of the city’s largest precincts, poll workers said the foot traffic had been underwhelming, compared with last year’s presidential primary. But it was still steady.

Arnuflo Paz, 50, voted for Wu, whom he called “someone different.”

Vincent Strully, 74, pointed to the Globe’s endorsement of Campbell as influential in his choice to vote for her. It’s time, he said, for a woman of color to be running the city.

Sheryl Thomas, 60, was undecided between Janey and Campbell when she walked into the polling station, pointing to the deep personal ties each woman has in Boston and the leadership positions to which they had climbed.

Who did she opt for in the end?

“Mayor Janey,” Thomas said with a shrug as she exited.

Even while voters headed to the polls, more than 21,000 people had already voted as of Friday, according to Galvin’s office: 16,000 voters mailed in a ballot and 5,000 cast an in-person vote at an early voting site.

This was the first mayoral election that the city has allowed both no-explanation mail-in voting and early voting, as part of an effort to enable voting participation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day very much had the energy expected of a competitive election, as candidates dispatched supporters in colorful get-out-the-vote drives. Wu’s team sent out a van playing a video of Senator Elizabeth Warren on the side, urging a vote for Wu. At one awkward point, Wu’s truck showed up at the Lilla Frederick school just as Campbell did.

Janey’s team had a white van with signs posted across it and a loudspeaker of Janey’s voice urging residents to vote.

At one point, Janey and Barros ran into each other in a friendly encounter at Holy Name Parish Hall in West Roxbury.

Janey, who arrived at the polling station after Barros, greeted her fellow candidate with a hug and the pair chatted.

“We’ve built a strong coalition with representation in every single neighborhood. It’s intergenerational. It’s multicultural,” Janey said. “I’m blessed for the opportunity to serve and to lead, especially at a time such as now.”

Maura Hennigan, a former city councilor who ran for mayor in 2005, greeted voters outside the busy polling station and encouraged them to vote for Janey. ”Say hello to Mayor Kim Janey,” Hennigan said to passers-by.

Among the voters who visited the polling station Tuesday afternoon was Matthew O’Connor, who cast his ballot for Essaibi George.

O’Connor, a union painter, said his friends encouraged him to vote for her. “She’s for the unions,” he said. “That’s all I need.”

The candidates held election-night watch parties with friends and supporters Tuesday evening, awaiting final results. Janey hosted an event at SoWa Power Station on Harrison Avenue. Essaibi George was at the Venezia, in Dorchester. Campbell’s event was at the Prince Hall Grand Lodge in Dorchester, and Wu’s team was at Distraction Brewing in Roslindale. Barros gathered with supporters at Restaurante Cesaria, the restaurant he owns in Dorchester.

Danny McDonald, Stephanie Ebbert, Meghan Irons, Tonya Alanez, Dugan Arnett, Laura Crimaldim and Emma Platoff of the Globe staff, and Globe correspondent Julia Carlin contributed to this report.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.