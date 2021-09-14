Healthy eating week returns to Needham in October

Needham residents have an opportunity to learn more about how to follow a healthy diet.

The town’s Public Health Department is holding its annual Nutritionally Needham Healthy Eating Week from Oct. 3-9. The initiative is intended to raise awareness of the connection between food choices, health, and the environment.

This year’s program kicks off Oct. 3 at the annual Needham Fall Harvest Fair, where Nutritionally Needham will present free cooking demonstrations, taste testing, and recipe handouts highlighting the town’s farm-fresh produce.