Healthy eating week returns to Needham in October

Needham residents have an opportunity to learn more about how to follow a healthy diet.
The town’s Public Health Department is holding its annual Nutritionally Needham Healthy Eating Week from Oct. 3-9. The initiative is intended to raise awareness of the connection between food choices, health, and the environment.
This year’s program kicks off Oct. 3 at the annual Needham Fall Harvest Fair, where Nutritionally Needham will present free cooking demonstrations, taste testing, and recipe handouts highlighting the town’s farm-fresh produce.
Throughout the week, local restaurants will highlight healthy menu items that include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Many restaurants will feature dishes with few or no animal products to showcase the benefits of a plant-based diet.
The first Nutritionally Needham week was held in September 2019. The program was not offered last year due to the pandemic, but now returns as an annual event.
For more information, including a list of participating restaurants, go to nutritionallyneedham.wixsite.com/my-site.
