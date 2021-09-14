Human bone fragments found ‘in the area’ of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H.

Authorities in New Hampshire are looking into the recent discovery of human bone fragments found “in the area” of Loon Mountain during a construction project, State Police said.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed the macabre discovery in a statement released Tuesday.

The statement said troopers, along with Lincoln, N.H. police, the state archaeologist, state medical examiner, and US Forest Service are probing “the discovery of human bone fragments in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H., during a recent construction project.”