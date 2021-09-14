Human bone fragments found ‘in the area’ of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H.

Authorities in New Hampshire are looking into the recent discovery of human bone fragments found “in the area” of Loon Mountain during a construction project, State Police said.
New Hampshire State Police confirmed the macabre discovery in a statement released Tuesday.
The statement said troopers, along with Lincoln, N.H. police, the state archaeologist, state medical examiner, and US Forest Service are probing “the discovery of human bone fragments in the area of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, N.H., during a recent construction project.”
Police conducted a thorough search of the area, according to the statement.
“Investigation is ongoing and diagnostic testing on the bone fragments is pending,” the statement said. “To include determining the historical nature, age, and possible sex of the bone fragments.”
Troopers said no further information was available Tuesday, and that there’s “no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.”
Loon is a popular ski resort in New Hampshire.
