Looking back on Norm Macdonald’s time at SNL

Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Norm Macdonald died Tuesday after a private battle with cancer at the age of 61.
The Canadian comedian was born in Quebec City, Canada on October 17, 1959.
He got his start doing stand-up comedy and was a writer on ABC’s “Roseanne” from 1992 to 1993 before landing a spot on SNL.
During his time at SNL, Macdonald played Burt Reynolds in the popular “Celebrity Jeopardy!” sketches. Here’s a roundup of some of his work below.
(Warning: Contains graphic language.)
Macdonald is best known as a cast member on SNL from 1993 to 1998, and especially his role as anchor of the show’s popular “Weekend Update” segment for three seasons. He also starred in several sitcoms and did voiceover work in animation.
He also worked as a writer on a series of comedy television shows and did years of stand-up comedy, including performing the final stand-up set of “The Late Show with David Letterman” in 2015, that show’s last season.
