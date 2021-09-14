Lori Loughlin granted permission to travel to Canada for film production work

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin, who served a brief prison term for her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions cheating scandal, has been granted permission to travel to Canada for film work, legal filings show.

A federal judge in Boston, where Loughlin pleaded guilty in May 2020, approved the actress’s request Friday, according to court records.

In a memorandum filed with the court Friday, US Probation Officer Chrissy Murphy wrote that Loughlin, of California, wanted to travel to Canada “for work-related purposes in anticipation of being offered a filming production project.”