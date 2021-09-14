Lori Loughlin granted permission to travel to Canada for film production work

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin, who served a brief prison term for her role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions cheating scandal, has been granted permission to travel to Canada for film work, legal filings show.
A federal judge in Boston, where Loughlin pleaded guilty in May 2020, approved the actress’s request Friday, according to court records.
In a memorandum filed with the court Friday, US Probation Officer Chrissy Murphy wrote that Loughlin, of California, wanted to travel to Canada “for work-related purposes in anticipation of being offered a filming production project.”
Murphy didn’t elaborate on the project or Loughlin’s contribution to it.
“The exact dates and location of travel are unknown at this time,” Murphy wrote. “However, Ms. Loughlin anticipates that she will be traveling for about one week at the end of September or beginning of October.”
Loughlin, 57, and her fashion mogul husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 58, both pleaded guilty in May 2020 in US District Court in Boston to conspiracy-related charges for paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC as phony crew recruits.
A judge later sentenced Loughlin, a pop culture icon best known for her portrayal of Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” to two months behind bars. She was released from prison in December.
