Voters across Greater Boston make decisions in preliminary mayoral races Tuesday

While incumbents in Framingham and Gloucester made the final cut Tuesday, results suggested they face stiff competition in their campaigns for reelection.

In each city’s preliminary election, the top two finishers Tuesday were expected to appear on municipal ballots Nov. 2.

Voters in Lynn, Somerville, Salem, Newton, Framingham, and Gloucester made their picks in local preliminary mayoral elections across Greater Boston on Tuesday, helping to whittle down crowded fields ahead of ballot votes in November.

Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer came in second to challenger Charlie Sisitsky, while in Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken trailed candidate Gregory P. Verga, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

Mayors in two cities — Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Somerville’s Curtatone — are not seeking reelection this year, and hotly charged campaigns have erupted for their would-be successors.

In Somerville, City Councilor members Wilfred N. Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne were the top finishers in a four-way race to succeed Curtatone, who was not seeking reelection, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

And in the campaign to take over for McGee, School Committee member Jared C. Nicholson and City Council President Darren P. Cyr were the top finishers among three candidates on Tuesday’s ballot.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll came in first in a three-way race for mayor Tuesday, the city clerk reported, followed by challenger Stephen G. Dibble.

In Newton, Ruthanne Fuller pulled out a first place win in a three-candidate ballot on Tuesday, followed by challenger Amy Mah Sangiolo, a former city councilor.

Voters in Brockton, Haverhill, and Medford were also asked Tuesday to select the candidates of their choice.

The region’s mayors have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and in cities voting this year, incumbents and challengers are seeking to take charge of their communities amid the ongoing recovery and threat still posed by COVID-19. Throughout the crisis, mayors have been pressed into service as advocates, cheerleaders, and at times, consolers as the virus claimed the lives of residents in their communities.

Greater Boston’s mayors must also grapple with the daily business of government and challenges beyond the coronavirus, such as skyrocketing housing costs and systemic racism.

Spicer, Fuller, and Driscoll are the first women to serve as mayors in their communities. Spicer is also the first popularly elected Black woman to serve as mayor in Massachusetts.

In Lynn, Nicholson, Cyr, and Michael A. Satterwhite were on the ballot Tuesday to serve the city’s four-year mayoral term.

Nicholson had 3,220 votes Tuesday, followed by Cyr’s 2,593 votes, according to the clerk’s office. Satterwhite, who is also a School Committee member, had 2,286 votes. The city clerk reported 8,227 ballots cast of 55,627 registered voters Tuesday.

In Somerville, candidates William B. Tauro, Mary Cassesso, as well as Mbah and Ballantyne all ran for the two-year term as mayor.

Mbah took the lead Tuesday, with 4,498 votes, followed by Ballantyne with 4,162 votes, according to unofficial results released by the City Clerk’s office Tuesday night. Cassesso came in third with 4,083 votes, and Tauro had 2,215 votes.

Somerville reported 15,034 total votes cast in Tuesday’s election. There are 58,766 registered voters in Somerville, according to the clerk’s office.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, who was first elected in 2019, faced Eugenie Kavanagh and Tina Cardoso on the ballot Tuesday. The candidates asked voters to support their campaigns for a two-year mayoral term.

In Framingham, Spicer, who became Framingham’s first mayor after voters backed changing to a city form of government in 2017, had 1,938 votes, while Sisitsky came in first with 4,401 votes, according to the clerk’s office. A third candidate Carlos Valadares had 363 votes.

About 17 percent of the city’s 38,620 registered voters cast ballots in the election.

Gloucester’s Romeo Theken, who was elected to a full term as the city’s mayor in 2015, faced a crowded field ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Verga was the top finisher Tuesday, with 3,178 votes, with the incumbent mayor in second place, with 1,831 votes, according to unofficial results.

The remaining candidates were far behind in vote totals: Brian Jay Pollard, had 764 votes, Robert Russell had 252 votes, John M. Harvey Jr.had 241 votes, followed by Francisco A. Sclafani, with 25 votes, the city clerk reported. Officials said 6,307 votes were cast out of 21,948 registered voters in Gloucester.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, who was first elected in 2003, faced Guy Cooper and Colin LePage on the city’s preliminary ballot Tuesday. The mayoral term in Haverhill is two years.

In Medford, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn appeared on the ballot Tuesday with challengers John J. Petrella and John C. Falco Jr. Lungo-Koehn asked voters to support her campaign for a second, two-year term.

Newton’s Fuller, who was first elected mayor in 2017, had 5,926 votes Tuesday, according to the city clerk. Sangiolo had 4,247 votes, while the remaining candidate, Albert Cecchinelli, had 661 votes.

In Salem, Driscoll, who first won election as Salem’s mayor in 2005, had 4,111 votes Tuesday, the city clerk reported. The second place finisher, Dibble, had 2,539 votes, followed by Frank L. Perley III, with 147 votes.

Salem has a four-year term for its mayor. Turnout was 21.5 percent of the city’s 31,851 voters, according to the clerk’s office.

Tuesday wasn’t the end of preliminary voting in local mayoral races this election season. On Sept. 21, preliminary elections will be held in Attleboro, Beverly, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, and Newburyport.

Along with those cities, contested mayoral races this November will also include campaigns in Amesbury, Marlborough, and Woburn.









