Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 17-year-old New Bedford girl inside Boston hotel

Seven months after a fatal shooting inside the Hyatt Regency Boston Hotel, a Hyde Park man is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, authorities said.
The victim of the violent incident inside the Downtown Crossing hotel on Feb. 4, 2021, was identified by Boston police as Nalijah Andrade, but police did not say why the teenager was in the hotel.
Messiah T. Leggett, 21, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm, police said. No arraignment date was available Tuesday.
Advertisement
Leggett was already facing illegal firearm charges from an unrelated incident in 2020 when he was spotted by security leaving the hotel after the shooting inside a 15th-floor room, authorities have said.
Police tracked him down a short time later and allegedly recovered a firearm, the Globe reported. Leggett allegedly admitted being armed and inside the room at the time Andrade, who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, was shot, authorities have said.
At that time, he was charged only with illegal firearm possession and not for playing a role in Andrade’s death - until this week.
Leggett is already under indictment in Suffolk Superior Court on firearms charges stemming from an Aug. 24, 2020, arrest by police. Bail was set in this case at $7,500 cash, records show.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.