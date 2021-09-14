Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 17-year-old New Bedford girl inside Boston hotel

Seven months after a fatal shooting inside the Hyatt Regency Boston Hotel, a Hyde Park man is now charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 17-year-old New Bedford girl, authorities said.

The victim of the violent incident inside the Downtown Crossing hotel on Feb. 4, 2021, was identified by Boston police as Nalijah Andrade, but police did not say why the teenager was in the hotel.

Messiah T. Leggett, 21, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm, police said. No arraignment date was available Tuesday.