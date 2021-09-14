On the march to history in the Boston mayoral race, Black residents pause, reflect

The third candidate, John Barros, the city’s former chief of economic development, was expected to trail behind them and the other two competitors, City Councilor Michelle Wu, who is the front-runner in the polls, and her colleague Annissa Essaibi George, who is also fighting for second place.

Three Black candidates have made their cases to the voters. Polls showed Acting Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor Andrea Campbell in a tight race for the second spot on the November ballot

Black residents of Boston greeted Tuesday’s preliminary election with a mix of excitement and trepidation, hopeful that a Black candidate would move into the general election but also fearful that this historic opportunity would pass by.

The race, featuring five major candidates who are people of color, promised to launch a new, diverse era in Boston politics. Many Black Bostonians had optimistically viewed the election as a chance to finally elect a Black mayor. But with turnout lagging in early reports from voting precincts, there did not seem to be broad enthusiasm in the race.

“This is not a unifying election for the Black community,” said Byron Rushing, who is Black and a former state representative. The Black community should have rallied around a single candidate, he said. Rushing said he cast his ballot for Wu.

“All three Black candidates were [operating as though we are] in a post-racial Boston,” Rushing said. “I don’t believe that exists. And it’s going to hurt them.”

In the past half-century, more than a dozen Black Bostonians have launched campaigns to lead the city, most of them barely registering in the history books. A dozen candidates competed in the last open election in 2013, but despite every effort, the lone Black woman did not advance to the general election. Instead, Martin J. Walsh, the former state representative, went on to defeat former city councilor John Connolly that November.

Whether a Black candidate would advance was on many people’s minds across the city Tuesday.

“You wouldn’t be a Black person raised in America if you didn’t have this dose of fear or caution in your pocket at all times,’' said Imari Paris Jefferies, executive director of King Boston, the organization building the King memorial, and a Hyde Park resident.

While he was encouraged by what he saw personally on the ground Tuesday after voting, he said he and his friends had been watching the polls with worry.

“It hit us in a way and many of us have a very sinking feeling in our stomach,’’ said Jeffries. “I think there’s going to be a sense of unarticulated grief that may manifest itself . . . in the event that there is not a Black candidate [advancing].”

Rushing worried that by having three Black options for mayor, voters were split on whom to support — and that could cost them all in the long run.

“It happened eight years ago,’' Rushing said. “One has to believe that it could happen again.”

But Donnell Graves, a Black retired corrections officer who said he voted for Janey, said Boston needs to turn a corner.

“[Boston] is labeled as a racist city wherever I go, and we need to change that narrative,” Graves said. “We need to show the city that we deserve the services this city has to offer.”

Marie St. Fleur, a former state representative and the first Haitian American to be elected state representative in Massachusetts, said she was both excited and nervous. St. Fleur, who backs Campbell, said this moment in history is bigger than any one candidate, adding that whoever advances will need to reconnect with voters.

“[This is] not simply about what this means for Black Boston. It is who we are as Bostonians‚’’ said St. Fleur, noting that for too long the city has not been able to move past the issue of race to elect the most qualified candidate. “We haven’t been able to pivot.”

Malia Lazu, an MIT lecturer and founder of MassVote who is Afro Latina, said the Black community should feel a sense of accomplishment after Tuesday, given the slate of candidates. Although she was optimistic that a Black candidate would advance to the final, she was also steeling herself for the opposite outcome.

“I want to get really excited, but I also don’t want to get my hopes up too high,’’ she said, “because Boston has disappointed us before.”

If Janey does not make the top two, it will indicate that the power of incumbency might not translate as it does for white acting mayors, such as former mayor Thomas M. Menino, Lazu said.

She said Janey ran a strong race, but also came in with a lot of targets on her back. “That’s what happens when you are the incumbent. I think there is a lot for us to be proud of,’' Lazu added.

If neither Janey nor Campbell advance, Lazu faults Campbell, who has been relentless in her criticisms of Janey on a range of issues.

Across the city, some Black voters were optimistic as they cast their votes.

Brandy Cruthird, a communications director for Boston Public Schools, said the election has been a powerful moment for the students she works with. She wanted to vote “so young little girls can dream, and that they can know they can hold political positions and empower their communities, and also inspire the next generation,’' said Cruthird.

She said she hoped the next mayor would focus on housing, homelessness, and education so that students who live and learn here can stay, buy homes, and establish generational wealth.

Roxie Coicou, of Dorchester, voted for for Janey Tuesday, but said, “I look forward to the day when we don’t see color as our first issue.”

Tiana Woodard and Janelle Nanos of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com.