Newton to implement master plan for bicycling and pedestrians

Newton will develop a long-term bicycle and pedestrian master plan to help improve quality of life and public health, reduce emissions, and support community and economic development, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The goal will be a transportation system that is “safe, smart, accessible, livable and sustainable,” Fuller said in a statement. She has approved $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to develop the plan starting this winter.

The plan will identify infrastructure improvements and ensure safe and accessible bicycling and walking to neighborhood and citywide destinations, Fuller said. The plan will also prioritize projects for implementation based on criteria such as feasibility and demand.