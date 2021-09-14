Newton to implement master plan for bicycling and pedestrians

Newton will develop a long-term bicycle and pedestrian master plan to help improve quality of life and public health, reduce emissions, and support community and economic development, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.
The goal will be a transportation system that is “safe, smart, accessible, livable and sustainable,” Fuller said in a statement. She has approved $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to develop the plan starting this winter.
The plan will identify infrastructure improvements and ensure safe and accessible bicycling and walking to neighborhood and citywide destinations, Fuller said. The plan will also prioritize projects for implementation based on criteria such as feasibility and demand.
Advertisement
The Commission on Disability will be an important partner in the project, and staff will be supported with an experienced consultant, according to Fuller.
“The plan will be developed with a lot of participation from our residents and the business community, with our transportation-focused groups, our City Councilors, and the relevant departments, boards and commissions,” Fuller’s statement said.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.