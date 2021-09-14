Northeast Metro Tech HS to increase security amid possible threat, Wakefield police say

A student notified officials at the school around 8:30 p.m. that they heard a threat on Snapchat, though it is unclear if the threat was directed at the school, said Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory and Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri in a joint statement.

Wakefield police are investigating after a student at Northeast Metro Tech reported a possible threat to school security made over social media, officials said Tuesday night.

Police spoke to the student and are continuing to investigate, the statement said.

After conferring with police, officials at the school decided to operate at a normal time on Wednesday, but with extra security, the statement said.

Wakefield police will have an increased presence at the school, the statement said.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is one of our top priorities ” DiBarri said in the statement.

