Northeast Metro Tech HS to increase security amid possible threat, Wakefield police say

Wakefield police are investigating after a student at Northeast Metro Tech reported a possible threat to school security made over social media, officials said Tuesday night.
A student notified officials at the school around 8:30 p.m. that they heard a threat on Snapchat, though it is unclear if the threat was directed at the school, said Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory and Northeast Metro Tech Superintendent David DiBarri in a joint statement.
Police spoke to the student and are continuing to investigate, the statement said.
After conferring with police, officials at the school decided to operate at a normal time on Wednesday, but with extra security, the statement said.
Wakefield police will have an increased presence at the school, the statement said.
“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is one of our top priorities ” DiBarri said in the statement.
