Pick your own pumpkins at Verrill Farm in Concord

Verrill Farm in Concord is gearing up for a fall harvest season full of fresh produce, fun, and learning.

The farm is best known for its tomatoes and corn — it even hosts an annual corn and tomato festival in August. But visitors also can choose from a variety of produce including fresh zucchini, garlic, beets, carrots, and broccoli to take home and liven up their meals.

Owner Steve Verrill said the pick-your-own sunflower fields have been especially popular with visitors this year. The farm’s pick-your-own pumpkin patch will be open weekends starting Sept. 25; reservations must be made online in advance.