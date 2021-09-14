Pick your own pumpkins at Verrill Farm in Concord

Verrill Farm in Concord is gearing up for a fall harvest season full of fresh produce, fun, and learning.
The farm is best known for its tomatoes and corn — it even hosts an annual corn and tomato festival in August. But visitors also can choose from a variety of produce including fresh zucchini, garlic, beets, carrots, and broccoli to take home and liven up their meals.
Owner Steve Verrill said the pick-your-own sunflower fields have been especially popular with visitors this year. The farm’s pick-your-own pumpkin patch will be open weekends starting Sept. 25; reservations must be made online in advance.
The farm also has a pumpkin patch where families can pick out a jack-o-lantern for Halloween.
This fall, in-person cooking classes will return for both children and adults to learn more about where their food comes from and fun new ways to prepare it.
Cooking classes for children have featured dishes like personal pizzas that feature the farm’s tomatoes while adult cooking classes teach students new pastries.
The farm stand is known for its homebaked pies made with seasonal ingredients, from blueberry nectarine to apple cranberry. Verrill Farm also offers catering.
Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Road, Concord. 978-369-4494. For more information, go to verrillfarm.com.
