Polls open in a historic Boston mayoral race

Voters are going to the polls Tuesday to make their choice for the next mayor of Boston from among a historically diverse field of candidates. Globe reporters are bringing you the latest updates through this preliminary Election Day.

By Tonya Alanez, Globe staff

Mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell arrived at her polling place at the Lower Mills branch of the Boston Public Library in Dorchester pushing a stroller and accompanied by her husband and two young sons.

Andrea Campbell waves to poll workers after voting in Dorchester. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Campbell arrived a little after 7 a.m. to cast her vote for herself as mayor. She was greeted by a dancing and grooving posse of sign-waving supporters. ”When I say, ‘Mayor,’ you say, ‘Campbell,’” someone shouted. The flock of Campbell supporters paused only to hoot and holler at drive-by honkers.

Campbell said it was an “emotional day.”

”It’s an honor and a privilege to be a candidate for mayor in Boston,” she said. “This is an important race and my candidacy is indeed unique and special.” She has lived through the issues she is addressing, Campbell said.

”This work has always been about breaking generational cycles of poverty, of trauma, and systemic inequity in the city of Boston, and not just for my two beautiful boys but for every child in the city.“

”We have everything it would take to ensure that every resident has access to incredible opportunity, good housing, access to parks, good transit, good jobs, good schools. So we just have to do the work,” Campbell said. “And that’s what I’ve always been about.”

Annissa Essaibi George casts her ballot — 7:40 a.m.

By Tiana Woodard, Globe staff

In Dorchester, city councilor and mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George sped through Bellflower Court apartments’ tiny voting room Tuesday morning to cast her ballot. As she filled the bubbles on the sheet, she said the thoughts of her parents immigrating to Boston flooded her mind.

Annissa Essaibi George carries her ballot to the booth with her husband, Doug, and sons waiting behind her. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“It was a little overwhelming at first,” Essaibi George, the daughter of Tunisian and Polish immigrants, said about voting Tuesday morning. Her husband, Doug, and four sons stood beside her. “I don’t think my parents would’ve ever imagined their daughter being on the ballot and a candidate for mayor. It’s an incredible time for the city’s future, and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

A packed schedule lay ahead. After dropping off her four boys at school, the mayoral hopeful said she planned on stopping at different polling locations around Boston. She’d finish the night at Dorchester’s Venezia restaurant.

“Sleep was a little bit challenging last night, but it’s an exciting day,” Essaibi George said.

Preliminary Election Day has arrived in Boston. Here’s what you need to know — 6:00 a.m.

By Sahar Fatima, Globe staff

After a spirited race where everything from campaigning during a pandemic to the historically diverse field of candidates was unorthodox, Boston preliminary election day is finally here.

Five major candidates are running for mayor, including Acting Mayor Kim Janey; City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu; and the city’s former economic development chief, John Barros.

This isn’t the finish line quite yet. The top two candidates will move on to the Nov. 2 general election which will decide who will lead Boston next, starting in November.

Boston’s new mayor will be sworn in mid-November, not January — 6:23 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe staff

After a whirlwind weekend of campaigning around the city, Boston’s mayoral hopefuls planned to also spend Monday making final pitches to key constituencies ahead of Tuesday’s historic preliminary, which will winnow the field of five candidates down to two who will face off in the Nov. 2 final election.

And this race that has been unlike any other also will feature another unusual twist: Whoever emerges from this year’s mayoral race will be sworn in sometime in mid-November, rather than the usual January, according to city officials.





