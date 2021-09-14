Public wake being held in Lawrence for Marine sergeant killed in Kabul terror blast

Cardinal Sean O’Malley said a funeral Mass for Rosario Pichardo on Monday at St. Mary Church in Lawrence.

The wake for Rosario, 25, a Lawrence High School graduate and recipient of many military accolades including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal, is underway, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the city said. A private burial will follow at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.

A public wake is being held Tuesday in Lawrence for Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo , who was among 13 US service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley delivers remarks at the funeral Mass of fallen Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in her hometown of Lawrence Monday. Gregory L. Tracy/Gregory L. Tracy/ The Pilot

She was screening women and children at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport when the attack occurred.

On Saturday — the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks — the US Marine Corps flew Rosario Pichardo’s remains to Logan International Airport, where she was received by family and guests in a private ceremony.

Rosario Pichardo’s “service was not only crucial to evacuating thousands of women and children, but epitomizes what it means to be a Marine: putting herself in danger for the protection of American values so that others might enjoy them,” said Marine First Lieutenant John “Jack” Coppola in a prior statement. “She is a hero, and her legacy will never be forgotten.”

