Public wake held for fallen US Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

The wake is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium near Lawrence High School, where she graduated in 2014. Community members will be able to walk past Rosario Pichardo’s casket on the field to pay their respects.

A public wake for fallen US Marine Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo will be held Tuesday in Lawrence before her remains are taken to Bellevue Cemetary, the city said.

Rosario Pichardo, 25, was among 13 US service members killed outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26 in an attack by two suicide bombers. She was screening women and children at the airport who were attempting to flee Afghanistan as the US withdrew its forces. At least 170 Afghans were killed in the attack.

Her remains were brought home to Massachusetts on Saturday with a funeral procession from Logan Airport to Lawrence. Rosario Pichardo was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

