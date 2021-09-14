Salem State renames central campus for former president Nancy D. Harrington

Salem State University recently renamed its central campus in honor of the university’s former president Nancy D. Harrington, who died last year.

Harrington, who served as president from 1990 to 2007, was the first woman, the first alumna, and first Salem resident to lead the institution. The renaming of the central campus, which is located on the former site of the Sylvania/FTE light bulb factory on Loring Avenue, was formalized at a Sept. 10 ceremony.

Officials said the honor is in part a tribute to Harrington’s leadership in transforming the former industrial site into a hub of campus activity. Today, the Nancy D. Harrington Campus is home to an academic building, three residence halls, a dining hall, the Student Navigation Center, the Recital Hall, and event spaces.