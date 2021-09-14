The status of COVID-19 at Rhode Island’s colleges and universities

Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I love both ice cream and cake, but ice cream cake is overrated. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 208.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 697,604 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 858 (since Friday)

Test-positive rate: 2.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 108

Total deaths: 2,802

In an attempt to curb COVID-19 cases, Brown University announced Monday that it is temporarily pausing in-person dining, limiting undergraduate social gatherings to five people, and requiring everyone to wear masks indoors.

The university said the new restrictions came as a result of a spike in asymptomatic cases over the past week.

So how are all of Rhode Island’s colleges and universities handling COVID-19 during the new school year? Each school has a different reporting system, so Rhode Map compiled the available data.

Here’s a breakdown.

Brown University

83 positive cases in the past seven days, and a 0.6 percent positive-test rate

Vaccination rates: 97.9 percent for students and 95.5 percent for staff

University of Rhode Island

25 positive cases between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13, and a 1.45 percent positive-test rate

99.3 percent of students were at least partially vaccinated as of Sept. 10

Rhode Island College

10 positive cases between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8

92.3 percent of students were vaccinated as of Sept. 10

Community College of Rhode Island

7 positive cases between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 (most recent dates available)

Providence College

10 positive cases between Aug. 30 and Sept. 13

97 percent of students and 94 percent of staff are vaccinated

Bryant University

More than 90 percent of the campus community is vaccinated

Rhode Island School of Design

12 positive cases between Aug. 16 and Sept. 11

96.9 percent of students and 98.1 percent of faculty are vaccinated

Roger Williams University

2 positive pool tests and 1 positive rapid test between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11

Johnson & Wales University

Salve Regina University

4 positive tests since Aug. 11

New England Institute of Technology

My latest column: I set an ambitious personal goal to break 90 on the golf course and hired a coach to help make it happen. This was how I spent my summer.

Barrington is mourning the death of police Sergeant Gino Caputo, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Rhode Islanders who lose their jobs because they refuse to follow their employers' clearly communicated COVID-19 vaccine rules generally won't be eligible for unemployment benefits, state labor officials say.

George Wein, co-founder of the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday. He was 95.

Warwick firefighters or their union should pay back up to $386,000 in "excess payments" made to firefighters for unused sick time between 2013 and 2018, according to a newly released memo that a City Council lawyer wrote in 2018.

Also in the Globe

It's preliminary election day in Boston, and it sounds like it's the large chunk of undecided voters who will determine which two candidates move on to the general election.

Boston mayoral contest features a phenomenon still rare in American politics but eagerly anticipated: A fierce contest among multiple female candidates.

Three issues that surprisingly haven't been major factors in Boston's race for mayor.

What's on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ State Treasurer Seth Magaziner will launch his campaign for governor at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.

⚓ At 10 a.m., Governor Dan McKee will hold a ceremonial signing of a bill that requires 911 operators to be certified in telecommunicator CPR. He’s also holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to promote Saturday’s URI-Brown football game.

⚓ The Council on State and Elementary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Providence police officers are up in arms about Mayor Jorge Elorza's decision to make a person with no law enforcement experience a major who will focus on community relations.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Brian Amaral talks to Brown University professor Baylor Fox-Kemper about rising sea levels and the impact on Rhode Island.

