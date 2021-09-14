Suffolk DA, state officials continue probe into BU professor’s death on stairway at JFK/UMass MBTA station

State Police said Monday that the stairs had been “deemed unsafe and closed for approximately 20 months,” and that the MBTA had warned the public not to use the stairs to access the Red Line station. A wire fence was blocking the lower entrance and a jersey barrier and chain link fence blocked access at the top.

Dr. David K. Jones, 40, a married father of three small children, fell some 20 feet to his death Saturday afternoon through the staircase located near the JFK/UMass MBTA station. His body was discovered under a set of stairs that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass, authorities said.

Three days after an associate professor at the Boston University School of Public Health fell to his death through a state-owned, rusty staircase in Dorchester that’s been closed to pedestrians since last year, it remained unclear Tuesday morning who is ultimately responsible for maintaining the stairs.

A jersey barrier and chain link fence blocked access at the top of the stairway. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It’s unclear how Jones, an associate professor in the BU School of Public Health’s department of Health Law, Policy and Management, initially accessed the staircase Saturday.

An MBTA official said Monday that the staircase in question is maintained by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. A DCR representative said in an email Monday night that the Baker administration “is currently investigating this incident.”

The DCR has parkland that runs alongside the JFK/UMass station.

The stairway, which bore MBTA-styled signage at the top saying it would be closed until Fall 2020, also leads toward the commuter rail platform at the station. The commuter rail, which is run by Keolis Commuter Services, had posted several dozen warnings about the stairway’s closure for repairs since January 2020 through its Twitter account. A spokesman for Keolis declined to comment on the stairway Monday.

Messages seeking further comment were sent Tuesday morning to officials at DCR, MassDOT, Governor Charlie Baker’s office, and Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins’s office, which is investigating Jones’s death.

Rollins said Monday in a statement that investigators “continue to look at how Dr. Jones accessed a stairway that had been closed for” roughly 20 months.

“Whether accidental or intentional, any death is a tragedy and the harm to loved ones is the same,” Rollins said in a statement. “While the investigation is ongoing, we are available to offer his family support and connect them to community resources through our victim witness assistance program.’’

Jones, who lived with his family in Milton, served as inaugural editor-in-chief of the publication www.PublicHealthPost.org, an online forum for public health policy launched in November 2016, according to his biography on BU’s website.

He received his bachelor’s degree from McGill University in Canada and later earned a public health master’s degree from the University of North Carolina, a political science master’s from the University of Michigan, and a doctorate from Michigan in health services, organizations, and policy, the biography said.

The bio says Jones research had examined “the politics of health reform and the social determinants of health,” and that in 2017 he published a book entitled “Exchange Politics: Opposing Obamacare in Battleground States.”

That book, published by Oxford University Press, looked at how states decided which health insurance exchanges to set up as part of the Affordable Care Act’s implementation, according to the biography.

A fund-raiser for Jones’s family had raised more than $99,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





