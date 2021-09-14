Tell us: What issues have you noticed at MBTA and other state-owned properties?

After a Boston University professor died falling through a large gap in a state-owned staircase near a Dorchester MBTA station Saturday, officials and the public are questioning if the incident was a fluke or indicative of larger infrastructure issues.

The stairs had been “deemed unsafe and closed for approximately 20 months,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, told the Globe. The MBTA had repeatedly warned the public not to use the staircase to access the Red Line station and had blocked the entrances with fencing.

