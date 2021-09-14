Voters head to polls in preliminary mayoral elections across Greater Boston

In each city’s preliminary election, the top two finishers Tuesday were expected to appear on municipal ballots Nov. 2.

While the focus in recent weeks has been a high-profile preliminary election for Boston’s mayor, voters in Brockton, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lynn, Medford, Newton, Salem, and Somerville were also asked Tuesday to select the candidates of their choice.

Voters went to the polls in local preliminary mayoral elections across Greater Boston on Tuesday, helping to whittle down crowded fields ahead of ballot votes in November.

The region’s mayors have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and in cities voting this year, incumbents and challengers are seeking to take charge of their communities amid the ongoing recovery and threat still posed by COVID-19. Throughout the crisis, mayors have been pressed into service as advocates, cheerleaders, and at times, consolers as the virus claimed the lives of residents in their communities.

Greater Boston’s mayors must also grapple with the daily business of government and challenges beyond the coronavirus, such as skyrocketing housing costs and systemic racism.

Advertisement

Incumbents seeking new terms this year included Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll — all of whom are the first women to serve as mayors in their communities. Spicer is also the first popularly elected Black woman to serve as mayor in Massachusetts.

Mayors in two cities — Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone — are not seeking reelection this year, and hotly charged campaigns have erupted for their would-be successors.

In Lynn, City Council President Darren P. Cyr and School Committee members Michael A. Satterwhite and Jared C. Nicholson appeared on Tuesday’s ballot and sought to succeed McGee and serve the city’s four-year mayoral term.

In Somerville, candidates William B. Tauro, Mary Cassesso, as well as City Councilors Wilfred N. Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne all ran for the two-year term as mayor.

Advertisement

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, who was first elected in 2019, faced Eugenie Kavanagh and Tina Cardoso on the ballot Tuesday. The candidates asked voters to support their campaigns for a two-year mayoral term.

In Framingham, Spicer, who became Framingham’s first mayor after voters backed changing to a city form of government in 2017, faced Charlie Sisitsky and Carlos Valadares on Tuesday in a race for another four-year term.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who was elected to a full term as the city’s mayor in 2015, faced a crowded field ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Gregory P. Verga, Francisco A. Sclafani, Brian Jay Pollard, Robert Russell, and John M. Harvey Jr. all challenged her Tuesday.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, who was first elected in 2003, faced Guy Cooper and Colin LePage on the city’s preliminary ballot Tuesday. The mayoral term in Haverhill is two years.

In Medford, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn appeared on the ballot Tuesday with challengers John J. Petrella and John C. Falco Jr. Lungo-Koehn asked voters to support her campaign for a second, two-year term.

Newton’s Fuller, who was first elected mayor in 2017, faced Amy Mah Sangiolo, a former city councilor, and Albert Cecchinelli on the city’s preliminary ballot Tuesday. The mayor in Newton serves a four-year term.

Driscoll, who first won election as Salem’s mayor in 2005, along with candidates Stephen G. Dibble and Frank L. Perley III, asked voters for support in Tuesday’s preliminary election. Salem has a four-year term for its mayor.

Advertisement

Tuesday wasn’t the end of preliminary voting in local mayoral races this election season. On Sept. 21, preliminary elections will be held in Attleboro, Beverly, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, and Newburyport.

Along with those cities, contested mayoral races this November will also include campaigns in Amesbury, Marlborough, and Woburn.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.