Weymouth walkway will connect two recreation areas

The two town beaches — which have spectacular views of the Boston skyline — are currently separated by rocky coastline that is completely inaccessible to pedestrians at high tide, and mostly inaccessible at low tide because of the boulders, cobbles, and concrete construction debris in the intertidal area. The adjacent terrain is steep and highly vegetated, which also makes navigating the area by land difficult

The pre-cast concrete Wessagusset Walk will be 8 feet wide and about 1,000 feet long, according to a news release from the town.

The town of Weymouth has received $1 million from the Seaport Economic Council to build a walkway on top of the existing revetment that separates Wessagusset and George Lane beaches, connecting two town recreation areas along the outer reaches of the Fore River.

“The investment the state is making into this project will allow the Town to bring Wessagusset Beach and Lane Beach closer to their full potential,” said state Senator Patrick O’Connor, a Weymouth resident whose district includes the town. “I’m looking forward to seeing the project progress and become a more welcoming public space for our residents.”

The town also hopes the improvements will stimulate development in housing and tourism, as well as the local economy, according to the news release.

Weymouth officials plan to use $5.5 million in town funds to complete the estimated $6.5 million project, and DAI Property Management — manager of a nearby condominium project — also has promised to contribute money, the statement said.

Other improvements include adding to the existing revetment; installing a stormwater and drainage system; and building stairs from the public parking area to the walkway.

Final work will include beach nourishment, erosion control, removal of invasive species, and replanting about 1,000 feet of coastal bank. Work is expected to begin in the fall of 2022 and take two years to complete, according to Leilani Dalpe, program manager for the town of Weymouth.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.