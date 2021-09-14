Grilled by GOP senators, Blinken defends Biden administration’s Afghanistan exit

Blinken again argued that the Biden administration was strategically wise to withdraw from Afghanistan after a draining 20-year occupation — but also that it was bound by a peace agreement that the Trump administration had struck with the Taliban committing to an exit.

After more than five hours of House testimony Monday, Blinken appeared in person before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, again conceding no fault as Republicans denounced President Joe Biden’s withdrawal as “the worst foreign policy catastrophe in my lifetime,” as Senator Ted Cruz of Texas put it.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s handling of its withdrawal from Afghanistan during Senate testimony Tuesday, even as top intelligence officials separately reported that al-Qaida could rebuild in the country in a year or two — a shorter timeline than they had estimated before the Taliban seized control.

He also insisted that the State Department had planned responsibly for the withdrawal, based on intelligence suggesting that the Afghan government could hold out for months without US military support. The department responded effectively when the government suddenly fell to the Taliban last month, he said.

The secretary of state also noted that he had quadrupled the number of staff members assigned to expedite special immigrant visas for Afghans who worked with US forces in Afghanistan and who might be at risk of Taliban reprisals. He also pointed out that the Trump administration had halted interviews with visa applicants in Kabul in March 2020, after the coronavirus began to spread. “The program was basically in a stall,” Blinken said.

But committee members said that the Biden administration had failed to adequately plan for the Afghan government’s collapse, and that it should have waited to withdraw until more Americans and at-risk Afghans could be relocated.

Blinken said that the administration’s worst-case planning began “in the spring and summer,” with interagency meetings coordinated by the White House.

“In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety,” he said.

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican from Utah, challenged Blinken’s refrain that the administration was obliged to withdraw rapidly because of the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban, which set a May 1 exit date. Biden ordered all troops to leave by Aug. 31 — after initially announcing a Sept. 11 deadline — and has said that staying longer would have invited attacks by the Taliban, which had agreed under the deal not to attack withdrawing US forces.

Romney asked Blinken why US troops could not have stayed past Aug. 31, if the Biden administration had been willing to extend the May 1 deadline.

“Why didn’t you push it much later?” Romney said, given that “you knew that there was no way you were going to get all these people out in time.”

The military had told the president that it needed three to four months to withdraw from Afghanistan “in a safe and orderly way,” Blinken replied. He added that the administration had incurred risk of attacks by staying as long as it did.

Senator Marco Rubio, Republican from Florida, accused the administration of setting an arbitrary deadline for political purposes. “We wanted to be out by Sept. 11 so that we could have some ceremony arguing that we’d pulled out of Afghanistan on the anniversary of 9/11,” he said.

The new intelligence assessment does not drastically differ from previous warnings by US officials, including a Pentagon estimate this year that al-Qaida could reconstitute in Afghanistan in two years. But it reflects revised assumptions given that the Taliban have little ability to control Afghanistan’s borders.

“The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for al-Qaida to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland,” Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit on Tuesday.

The new timeline did not come up at Blinken’s hearing, but the question of the terrorist threat to the United States from a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan did. When asked by Rubio about long-standing ties between the Taliban and al-Qaida, Blinken conceded that “the relationship has not been severed, and it’s a very open question as to whether their views and the relationship has changed in any kind of definitive way.”

Several Republicans complained about US military equipment supplied to Afghan security forces that fell into the hands of the Taliban. In images posted online, Taliban fighters have shown off US-made Humvees, helicopters, uniforms, body armor, rifles, and night-vision goggles.

Blinken noted that departing US troops had rendered some of the equipment inoperable, that other items would soon stop working without maintenance, and that the rest presented “no strategic threat to us or any of Afghanistan’s neighbors.”

He also said he would soon appoint a senior State Department official to oversee issues specifically relating to women in Afghanistan, whose rights may be severely curtailed under the Taliban’s radical interpretation of Islam.