Justice Dept. asks judge to block Texas from enforcing restrictive abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday evening to issue an order that would prevent Texas from enacting a law that prohibits nearly all abortions, ratcheting up a fight between the Biden administration and a state that has passed the nation’s most restrictive ban on abortion.

The department argued in its filing that Texas adopted the law, known as Senate Bill 8, “to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.”

As such, the department asked a federal district judge to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction that would prohibit the law’s enforcement.