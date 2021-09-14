As it is, our limited infrastructure won’t support the move away from fossil fuels

The Globe has written a number of articles in recent weeks about the state’s poor record of “electrifying” homes and businesses (“Legislators say Mass. lags on ditching fossil fuels,” Page A1, Sept. 8). But I haven’t seen any mention of this unfortunate fact: Our old and limited infrastructure can’t support an electrified future in urban Massachusetts. The capacity of the existing wires, transformers, and distribution centers is insufficient and outdated.

When we moved recently to Waltham, our brand-new home was unable to receive 200 amp service because there wasn’t enough capacity on the pole. There was no choice to use anything other than natural gas to heat and cook.