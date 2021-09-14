EMass girls’ soccer: Concord-Carlisle’s Nia Hislop headlines Players of the Week

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The senior All-American scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-1 Northeastern Conference win over Peabody.

Nia Hislop, Concord-Carlisle — After posting a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win against Dual County League foe Lincoln-Sudbury, Hislop scored the lone goal via an 18-yard free kick, lifting the Patriots over Lexington in non-league play.

Ella Pisani, King Philip — The junior captain curled in a 30-yard free kick vs. No. 17 Foxborough in a 2-0 Hockomock League win. Pisani followed with a two-goal performance in a 5-0 shutout of Taunton.