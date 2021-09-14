EMass girls’ soccer: Concord-Carlisle’s Nia Hislop headlines Players of the Week

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The senior All-American scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-1 Northeastern Conference win over Peabody.
Nia Hislop, Concord-Carlisle — After posting a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win against Dual County League foe Lincoln-Sudbury, Hislop scored the lone goal via an 18-yard free kick, lifting the Patriots over Lexington in non-league play.
Ella Pisani, King Philip — The junior captain curled in a 30-yard free kick vs. No. 17 Foxborough in a 2-0 Hockomock League win. Pisani followed with a two-goal performance in a 5-0 shutout of Taunton.
Hannah Jordan, Andover — Her header with 15 seconds remaining lifted the Golden Warriors to a 1-0 win over Merrimack Valley rival Tewksbury.
Olivia Sharkansky, Hingham — The senior forward scored in the Harborwomen’s 2-1 Patriot League victory over Scituate. The next game, she contributed a pair of assists in a 4-1 win over league foe Silver Lake.
Waverly Sumner, Dover-Sherborn — The junior has scored all four Raider goals this season. She tallied the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Tri-Valley League foe Medway, before scoring three in a 3-0 win against Millis.