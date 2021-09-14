Fred Stanfield, steady second-line center on two Bruins Stanley Cup winners, dies at 77

Stanfield, among the more understated members of the swashbuckling Bruins, was a key member of the offensive powerhouse that won the Stanley Cup in 1970 and ‘72.

Fred Stanfield, the skilled centerman, linchpin to a highly productive line with John Bucyk and Johnny “Pie” McKenize, and Bobby Orr’s power-play partner during the Big Bad Bruins glory years, died Monday. He was 77.

He was a smooth, accomplished set-up man as the No. 2 center behind Phil Esposito, pivoting perhaps the best second line in NHL history. Stanfield also possessed an accurate shot off the point, where he delivered smooth, accurate relays to the more daring and shot-ready Orr.

With the club’s magic fading, in part because of Orr’s knee injuries and a lineup hobbled by defections to the rival World Hockey Association, then-general manager Harry Sinden traded Stanfield to the Minnesota North Stars in the summer of 1973 for Gilles Gilbert. No. 1 goaltender Gerry Cheevers had moved on to WHA Cleveland the season prior, and Gilbert came aboard as his replacement, pairing with Ross Brooks.

Stanfield lasted less than two seasons with the North Stars and was dealt to the Buffalo Sabres, not far from his hometown Toronto, midway through the 1974-75 season. Only weeks later, he played in his third and last Stanley Cup Final, the Sabres losing that spring to the Philadelphia Flyers.

He finished with a career line of 211-405—616 in 914 regular-season games and added 21-35—56 in 106 playoff games.

Among the era’s most gentlemanly players, Stanfield never totaled more than 22 penalty minutes in a season and accrued a mere 8 PIMs in his 106 playoff games. Oddly, four of those minutes came in the Game 4 OT Cup clincher over the Blues on May 10, 1970, when Stanfield was tagged with two minors (one of them a roughing incident with Andre Boudrias). Even the cool-tempered Stanfield had his limits.

Stanfield also was a central figure in one of hockey’s greatest trades, dealt to Boston from Chicago on May 15, 1967, along with Ken Hodge and Esposito. Then-GM Milt Schmidt yielded Gilles Marotte, Pit Martin, and Jack Norris in the swap.

In their six seasons together in Black and Gold, the Stanfield-Hodge-Esposito troika amassed 650 goals, 925 assists, and 1,575 points. Stanfield’s contribution: 135-274—409.

