Game 147: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

When it comes to the playoff picture, the Red Sox find themselves on the outside looking in after Monday night’s 5-4 loss in Seattle. They now trail the New York Yankees by a percentage point for the second wild-card spot.

With the win, the Mariners pulled within two games of the final spot. Here are the standings.

Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound on Tuesday as the Sox look to stay ahead of the Mariners and keep pace with the Yankees and Blue Jays for one of the two wild-card spots.