Game 147: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and pregame notes

When it comes to the playoff picture, the Red Sox find themselves on the outside looking in after Monday night’s 5-4 loss in Seattle. They now trail the New York Yankees by a percentage point for the second wild-card spot.
With the win, the Mariners pulled within two games of the final spot. Here are the standings.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound on Tuesday as the Sox look to stay ahead of the Mariners and keep pace with the Yankees and Blue Jays for one of the two wild-card spots.
Lineups
RED SOX (81-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.57 ERA)
MARINERS (78-66): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.20 ERA)
Time: 10:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Kiké Hernández 7-29, J.D. Martinez 0-1, Hunter Renfroe 1-11, Kyle Schwarber 1-4, Travis Shaw 3-5.
Mariners vs. Eovaldi: Jake Bauers 0-1, J.P. Crawford 0-2, Ty France 2-3, Mitch Haniger 1-8, José Marmolejos 0-3, Kyle Seager 5-10, Luis Torrens 0-3.
Stat of the day: Eovaldi is winless in his past five starts despite posting a 2.05 ERA, striking out 37 and walking just five batters over 30 ⅔ innings.
Notes: The Sox have allowed 33 unearned runs since the All-Star break, tops in the American League. … In his one start against the Mariners this season, Eovaldi took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits while walking one in five innings of an 8-2 loss on April 24. He is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in five career starts vs. Seattle. … The Mariners have won five of Anderson’s past six starts after dropping the first two upon his arrival from a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in late July. He has one win since arriving in Seattle, posting a 3.83 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 44 ⅔ innings in eight starts.
