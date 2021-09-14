Harvard’s Jimmy Vesey signs tryout deal with Devils

Liam McHugh , Keith Jones and Anson Carter are joining Turner Sports’ NHL coverage, the network said as it announced the rest of its coverage team for the upcoming season. McHugh and Jones come over from NBC, which will not be carrying NHL games for the first time since 2004 after Turner and ESPN won the rights earlier this year.

North Reading’s Jimmy Vesey , who played at Harvard and was ECAC player of the year in the 2014-15 season, signed a tryout contract with the New Jersey Devils Tuesday. Vesey, 28, played with Toronto and Vancouver last season, and has 64 goals and 56 assists in 354 career regular-season games since his debut with the Rangers in the 2016-17 season. He also played with Buffalo. He was selected by Nashville in the third round (66th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft . Players attending camp on professional tryouts are unsigned veterans who are looking to earn a contract for the season.

Soccer

Ronaldo scores but Manchester United loses

Cristiano Ronaldo’s early goal could not save Manchester United from another Champions League loss in Switzerland, 2-1, against a sharp and robust Young Boys team at Bern, Switzerland. Jordan Siebatcheu, the United States forward on as a substitute, struck in the fifth and last minute of stoppage time when the ball broke into space behind the United defense. Ronaldo’s record-extending 135th Champions League goal in the 13th minute was the first of his — and United’s — only two shots of the game. He was substituted in the 72nd.

Pelé out of intensive care

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. The 80-year-old was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room” at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement. Pelé said he is ready “to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.

Golf

Cantlay voted PGA Tour player of the year

Patrick Cantlay closed out another victory, this time without hitting a shot. Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much more over the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship. It presumably was a tight race over Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world who won the PGA Tour money title and the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average. The PGA Tour, however, does not reveal the final vote or even how many players voted, wanting the focus to be more on who won instead of who didn’t.

Miscellany

Littles, former Hornets coach, dies at 78

Gene Littles, a former coach of the Charlotte Hornets who was the all-time leading scorer in High Point University men’s basketball history, has died. He was 78 … Yuriy Sedykh, a two-time Olympic champion in the hammer throw whose world record from 1986 still stands, has died. He was 66. The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday following a heart attack. Sedykh won gold at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, but missed the 1984 Los Angeles Games because of a Soviet boycott. He returned to win a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won a world title in 1991.

