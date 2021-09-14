fb-pixel Skip to main content
Is Tom Brady still trolling the Falcons?

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated September 14, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers started the season 1-0.
As he does after every game, Tom Brady posted a video on his social media accounts Monday discussing the Buccaneers’ season-opening win over the Cowboys.

“Football is officially back, and it’s great to be 1-0,” he said as Kanye West’s “Off the Grid” played.

Brady mentioned Tampa Bay’s Week 2 game against the Falcons.

“We got a big week ahead,” said Brady. “The marathon’s just getting started.”

“I’m excited for this week,” Brady added.

And as was quickly pointed out on Twitter, there was a potential Super Bowl LI reference in the background.

The clock on Brady’s computer read 3:28, which carries significance for Patriots fans.

New England famously trailed 28-3 in the third quarter of that particular Super Bowl against Atlanta, only to rally and stunningly pull off the comeback in overtime, 34-28.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta get underway at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcons are 0-1 after a 32-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 1.

