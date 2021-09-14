Is Tom Brady still trolling the Falcons?

“Football is officially back, and it’s great to be 1-0,” he said as Kanye West’s “Off the Grid” played.

As he does after every game, Tom Brady posted a video on his social media accounts Monday discussing the Buccaneers’ season-opening win over the Cowboys.

“We got a big week ahead,” said Brady. “The marathon’s just getting started.”

“I’m excited for this week,” Brady added.

And as was quickly pointed out on Twitter, there was a potential Super Bowl LI reference in the background.

The clock on Brady’s computer read 3:28, which carries significance for Patriots fans.

New England famously trailed 28-3 in the third quarter of that particular Super Bowl against Atlanta, only to rally and stunningly pull off the comeback in overtime, 34-28.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta get underway at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcons are 0-1 after a 32-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 1.