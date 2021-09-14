Is Tom Brady still trolling the Falcons?

As he does after every game, Tom Brady posted a video on his social media accounts Monday discussing the Buccaneers’ season-opening win over the Cowboys.
“Football is officially back, and it’s great to be 1-0,” he said as Kanye West’s “Off the Grid” played.
Brady mentioned Tampa Bay’s Week 2 game against the Falcons.
“We got a big week ahead,” said Brady. “The marathon’s just getting started.”
September 13, 2021
“I’m excited for this week,” Brady added.
And as was quickly pointed out on Twitter, there was a potential Super Bowl LI reference in the background.
See if you can spot the 28:3 reference on the clock behind Brady's video.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2021
The #Buccaneers are playing the #Falcons on Week 2, he'll never let them forget it.pic.twitter.com/2kUs7EWxI8
The clock on Brady’s computer read 3:28, which carries significance for Patriots fans.
Advertisement
New England famously trailed 28-3 in the third quarter of that particular Super Bowl against Atlanta, only to rally and stunningly pull off the comeback in overtime, 34-28.
Tampa Bay and Atlanta get underway at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. The Falcons are 0-1 after a 32-6 loss to the Eagles in Week 1.