Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots back Kevin Faulk, dies at 19

Kevione Faulk, daughter of former Patriots running back and Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, died Monday. She was 19.

The LSU football team announced her death in a statement on Monday night. Kevione was a student at LSU and worked for the team, and Kevin is in his second year as the team’s running backs coach.

“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family,” the statement reads. “She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”