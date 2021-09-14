Kyle Schwarber’s error opens door for Mariners as defense dooms Red Sox again

Kyle Schwarber’s two-out misplay of a routine ground ball in the seventh inning opened the door to Seattle scoring three runs.

A slide propelled by poor fielding continued Monday night as four unearned runs led to a 5-4 loss against the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE — Manager Alex Cora is fond of saying the Red Sox are a formidable team when they play good defense. The reverse is true in that they’re a frustratingly mediocre team when they don’t.

Down 5-2, the Sox got home runs by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in the eighth inning but fell short in their first game at T-Mobile Park in 2½ years.

Drew Steckenrider finished the game for his ninth save, striking out two. The Sox struck out 15 times in all.

The Sox have lost five of their last six games. At 81-65, they are now a game behind the Blue Jays. Toronto (81-63) has won 12 of 13.

The Sox are tied for the second spot with the 80-64 Yankees. The Mariners (78-66) are two games behind.

Ryan Brasier started the seventh inning in a 2-2 game and got two quick outs before pinch hitter Jake Bauers grounded to first.

Schwarber, an outfielder playing his fifth career game at first, booted the ball to extend the inning.

J.P. Crawford followed with a single and Mitch Haniger with a home run to left field. The Sox have allowed 33 unearned runs since the All-Star break, tops in the American League.

Not coincidentally, they are 26-29 since the break.

The Sox are 1-3 on their road trip with two games to go. They have lost 17 of their last 24 games away from Fenway Park.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and threw 55 pitches over the first two innings. It could have been worse.

Crawford led off the bottom of the first with a double down the line in left. Mitch Haniger followed with a bloop single to center.

A run scored when Ty France grounded into a double play.

Abraham Toro walked to open the second inning. Luis Torrens singled to right field and the ball was kicked by Hunter Renfroe, which allowed Toro to go to third.

It was Renfroe’s 10th error, the most in the majors by an outfielder.

Tom Murphy followed with a sharply hit ball to the shortstop hole that Bogaerts made a nice backhanded stop on to get the force at second as a run scored. Rodriguez struck out Jarred Kelenic (to finish an 11-pitch at-bat) and Dylan Moore to end the inning.

Rodriguez didn’t allow another run. He went six innings and threw 107 pitches, his second most of the season. The Mariners fouling off 33 pitches had a lot to do with that.

Rodriguez allowed the one earned run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He retired 15 of the final 18 batters he faced.

Mariners rookie righthander Logan Gilbert, a first-round pick in 2018, struck out nine over six innings and allowed two runs on five hits. Both were produced by José Iglesias.

Iglesias hit his first home run for the Red Sox since 2013 when he drove a slider over the fence in left in the third inning.

Singles by Alex Verdugo, Christian Vázquez and Iglesias made it 2-2 in the fifth inning. Iglesias’s was a popup that landed inside the foul line in right field.

With two on and one out, both Kiké Hernández and Schwarber were retired on fly balls to left field.

