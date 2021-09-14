Plymouth North girls’ soccer strikes twice in the second half to take down top-ranked Whitman-Hanson

Even after the Panthers (2-1) scored in the second half, the hosts were not fazed. The Eagles (3-0) stuck to their game plan and waited for the right time to break the tie. The opportunity came with eight minutes remaining when a corner kick from Kathryn Tocci resulted in a go-ahead goal from Bella Eaton.

“We just couldn’t bunker down, park the bus, and play for 1-0,” Foley said. “You just can’t do that against the good teams.”

The Plymouth North girls’ soccer team took a 1-0 lead into halftime of Tuesday’s game against top-ranked Whitman-Hanson thanks to a goal from Carly Schofield. But coach Eric Foley knew the hosts could not afford to relax or alter their strategy in the second half of a resulting 3-1 Patriot League win.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson was pressing in the final minutes, fighting to preserve its perfect record, when a third Plymouth North goal sealed the visitor’s fate.

After saving a shot by the Panthers, North keeper Kylie Carafoli quickly punted the ball and found Schofield, who beat her defender and found the back of the net for the second time with a little less than two minutes remaining.

Senior captain Megan Banzi helped contain Penn State-bound senior Olivia Borgen, playing a vital role in slowing down the visiting attack. Foley said his team is still working on finding its identity. But Tuesday’s win is another step forward.

Algonquin 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Three goals in six second-half minutes helped the Tomahawks (1-1) pick up their first win of the season. After conceding a goal in the first half, the hosts completely turned the game around in the final 20 minutes when Sadie Candela, Caroline Kelly, and Shaila Sehgal scored between the 72nd and 78th minute.

Barnstable 4, Nantucket 1 — The Redhawks (1-2) won the Cape and Islands clash thanks to four goals from Livi Varetimos.

Advertisement

Danvers 7, Gloucester 0 — Senior captain Arianna Bezanson scored 12 seconds into play, with senior captain Reese Pszenny assisting, and the third-ranked Falcons (3-0) cruised to the Northeastern Conference win.

Greater Lowell 3, Lowell Catholic 3 — Emily Sandelli scored two goals, and Tyra Medina added the third for the Gryphons (1-0-1) in the Commonwealth Conference tie.

Marblehead 2, Swampscott 1 — Annie Sheridan (two goals) scored a penalty kick and a 25-yard free kick to complete the comeback by the Magicians (2-0). The defense was led by center back Talia Selby who helped hold the Big Blue to one goal.

Marshfield 2, Duxbury 0 — Bridgett Barrowman and Mya D’Antonio each found the back of the net in the first half as the Rams (3-0) picked up a Patriot League win.

Masconomet 5, Saugus 0 — Freshman Amanda Schneider headed in a cross from Lauren Boughner eight minutes in and Taylor Bovardi knocked in her own rebound 10 minutes later, sparking Masco to the Northeastern Conference win. Excellent team defense backed a shutout performance from Charlotte Hill in goal.

Natick 2, Walpole 1 — Cassidy Moriarty scored the winning goal in the Bay State Conference win by the Redhawks (1-0).

Needham 4, Braintree 1 — The Rockets (1-1) registered a Bay State conference win thanks to senior Jackie Pucillo’s three-goal performance.

Newton South 2, Westford 2 — Isabella Balatka’s cross connected with Caroline Lynch less than 10 minutes into the game to open the scoring for the Grey Ghosts (0-1-2), but Bria Abbiatti quickly tied the game. The visitors regained the lead going into halftime after a goal by Balatka, before Maddie Lewis and the Lions (2-0-1) leveled the score of the Dual County League matchup for good in the second half.

Advertisement

Winchester 4, Burlington 0 — Two goals from junior Tessa Geddes helped power Winchester (2-0) over the team’s Middlesex League opponent.

Boys’ cross-country

Bishop Stang 25, Austin Prep 30 — Junior Andrew Caldera sped across the Brooklawn Park layout in 17:00 to propel the Spartans in a narrow Catholic Conference triumph. Steve Galatis finished second in 17:50, with DJ Bresette behind him (18:41).

Hamilton-Wenham 17, Amesbury 42 — Senior captain Eli Labelle led a 1-2-3 finish for the Generals in a season-opening Patriot League win.

Hingham 19, Silver Lake 43 — Steve McDoughall (16:22) and Charlie Donahue (16:35) finished first and third for the Harbormen in the Patriot win.

Marshfield 15, Whitman-Hanson 50 — Drew Pesko and Jay Joyce ran 1-2 for the Rams, who picked up a season-opening Patriot League win in convincing fashion.

Westford 21, Concord-Carlisle 34 — AJ Chiappetta (15:33) and Paul Bergeron (15:38) breezed through the 2.9-mile home course to give the Grey Ghosts a Dual County League win.

Girls’ cross-country

Austin Prep 15, Bishop Stang 45 — Eighth-grader Anya Budzinski was the individual winner (19:56) for the Cougars, who also beat Saint Joseph Prep 19-48 in a Catholic Central tri-meet victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 21, Amesbury 35 — Senior Captain Ava Cote led the way for the Generals, placing the field in a season-opening win in the Patriot League.

Advertisement

Weymouth 23, Brookline 33 — Freshmen Ella Bates and Gracie Richard placed second and third, respectively, to help the Wildcats to a season-opening win in the Bay State Conference.

Field hockey

Ipswich 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Lexi James scored the first goal and set up Chloe Pszenny for the second for the Tigers in the Cape Ann win.

North Reading 8, Malden 0 — Junior Mary Majeski netted three goals and an assist, but five other Hornets (Olivia Dang, Kierstin Fortin, Ellie Moberg, Makenna Lord, and Ali Labb) also scored in the balanced nonleague win.

Pentucket 3, Newburyport 0 — Junior Haley Dwight scored one goal and assisted on another in the Cape Ann League shutout for Pentucket (2-0).

St. John Paul II 5, Mashpee 1 — Kaylee Anthony scored 1:30 into the action off a feed from Kellyn Thayer, and Ella.Sassone upped the lead to 2-0 off a pretty crossing pass off the stick of Lucy Barker for JPII in the non-league win.

Weston 3, Westford 1 — Sophomore forward Coco Curran scored twice for the Wildcats (2-1) in the Dual County League matchup.

Boys’ golf

BC High 340, Xaverian 345 — The Catholic Conference rivals were tied up at 247 after six cards, and then seven, before the eighth-card runoff earned BC High (2-0) the Catholic Conference win at the Wollaston Golf Club. Senior captain Jeff Kaster shot a 2-over 38 and junior Nick McCabe logged a 39.

Advertisement

Bridgewater-Raynham 120, Dartmouth 107 — Justin Peters scored 25 points by shooting a 38 in the Southeast Conference win for the Trojans (2-1) at Allendale Country Club. Pat Concannon and Rich Thayer each shot a 43.

Central Catholic 12, Lowell 8 — Mac McCarthy, Will Norris, Jake Kramer, and Alex Barnard won their matches for Central (2-2) at Atkinson Resort and Country Club.

Hanover 248, Whitman-Hanson 258 — Junior Liam Monahan carded a 3-over 37 and senior captain Jack Rynning added a 38 to help lead the Hawks (2-0) to a win in the Patriot League at Ridder Farm Golf Course in East Bridgewater. Pat McBroom was 2-under 36 for W-H.

Hopkinton 258, Dedham 304 — Jack Petruney, Drew Morse, and Charlie Purpura shared medalist honors for the Hillers with 42s in the Tri-Valley League win at Dedham Golf & Polo Club.

Marblehead 59, Saugus 13 — Matt Weed (37) earned medalist honors, winning his match 6 and 3, at Tedesco CC.

Oliver Ames 155, Attleboro 164 — Senior Brendan Raymond shot a team-best 39 to lead the Tigers (3-1) in the Hockomock League match at Stone-E-Lea Golf Club in Attleboro.

Rockport 112, Ipswich 79 — Jack Cahill (28 points), Bowen Slingluff (20), and Jay Jarrett (19) paced the Vikings (2-3, 1-2 CAL) to the Cape Ann win at Rockport Country Club.

Scituate 239, Silver Lake 280 — John Kinsley, Sam Benning, Austin Ryan, and Evan Nelson each shot a 39 to pace the Sailors (2-2) in the Patriot League win at the Country Club of Halifax.

Westford 51, Boston Latin 21 — Senior Morgan Smith’s 9-0 victory powered the Grey Ghosts (2-1) to a non-league victory at Franklin Park in Boston.

Westwood 235, Millis 265 — The Wolverines (6-0) extended their perfect season after a medalist two-over-par-35 performance from freshman Lillian Guleserian at Pinecrest Golf Course.

Winchester 47, Burlington 45 — Carson Nuese led the way for Winchester with a 1-over-par 36 at Winchester Country Club in this Middlesex League match to help improve them to 2-0 on the season.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 4, Watertown 1 — Seniors Andrew Clossey, Diego Barrientos, and Evan Lee found the back of the net for the Spy Ponders (2-0) in Middlesex League play.

Gloucester 2, Danvers 1 — Gino Tripoli scored the game-winning goal for the Fishermen (2-0) with six minutes remaining in the Northeastern Conference contest.

Hingham 5, Silver Lake 0 — Cole Sampson bagged two goals for the Harbormen (2-0) in their Patriot League win.

KIPP Academy 8, Nashoba Valley Tech 1 — Marco Escobar found the back of the net four times to lead KIPP (3-0) to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. The senior forward has tallied 13 goals in three games and is 18 goals short of the 100-goal mark. Junior Kenny DeLeon scored twice, and junior captain Kevin Rodriguez recorded a goal and two assists.

Marshfield 5, Duxbury 0 — Cody Holbert’s four-goal performance helped lead the Rams (1-0-1) to a win in the Patriot League contest.

Middlesex 1, Cushing 0 — Junior Yared McDonald scored the lone goal for Middlesex on their way to a season-opening non-league win.

Needham 3, Braintree 1 — Mitchell Wilson scored seconds after the opening kickoff and curled a shot past Braintree’s goalkeeper with 14 minutes remaining in the game to send the No. 9 Rockets (2-0-1) home with a Bay State Conference win. Kevin Fidurko scored a header in the first half as well.

Newton North 1, Framingham 1 — Senior Kyle Judge scored his first varsity goal as the Tigers (2-0-1) battled to a tie against the Bay State Conference rival Flyers (2-0-1).

North Andover 2, Central Catholic 2 — The Raiders (2-1) scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup to erase a 2-0 deficit and tie the game.

Pembroke 5, Plymouth South 0 — Charlie Goncalves scored twice in the Patriot League matchup to lead the Titans (1-0-1) to their first win of the season.

Plymouth North 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Ben Young and Bradley Sorenson were among the goalscorers for the Eagles (3-0) in a Patriot League win.

Somerville 3, Chelsea 0 — Senior Andrew DaCosta notched two goals and classmate Cole Baldwin tallied a goal and an assist for the Highlanders, who opened their season with a Greater Boston League home victory.

St. John Paul II 1, Cape Cod Academy 0 — Nico Traykovski found the back of the net for the Lions (1-2) in the Cape and Islands League victory. Jack Ellis and Kaiden Slovek both played in goal to seal the shutout.

St. John’s Prep 2, Xaverian 0 — Junior Calvin Massaro scored his first varsity goal off a corner kick to power the Eagles to a Catholic Conference win in their season opener. Ryder Vigsnes also scored, and senior goalkeeper Joey Waterman made three saves in the shutout.

Girls’ volleyball

Abington 3, South Shore Christian 1 — Madison Carini netted 13 aces, 1 dig, and 4 assists for the Green Wave. Hannah Tirrell had a team-high six kills.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Rockland 2 — Grace Burgoyne set the tone with seven aces and 14 kills, Lizzy Wagner totaled 45 assists, and Emily Breen added seven kills and 12 digs as the Cougars (3-1) won the non-league matchup in five sets.

Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, Michael Puzzanghera, and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.