Raiders come up aces in OT win over Ravens in glitzy home opener

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens, 33-27, on Monday night in the team’s first game with fans in Las Vegas.
Carr’s second TD pass of the game came after Carl Nassib’s strip sack of Lamar Jackson at the Ravens 27. Nassib made big news this offseason when he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
The Raiders had thrown an interception after driving to the 1 on the opening possession of overtime and made another blunder with a delay of game before a field goal try.
Advertisement
Coach Jon Gruden then sent the offense back on the field and Carr, who completed 34 of 56 for 435 yards and 2 TDs, hit Jones on the next play for the game-winner.
The overtime came after a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter that featured the Raiders rallying to tie the game on three separate occasions, with Carr driving Las Vegas to a tying 55-yard field goal in the final 37 seconds.
The Ravens had taken the lead when Jackson scrambled 28 yards to help set up Justin Tucker’s 47-yard field goal.
The Raiders earlier got a forced fumble by Quinton Jefferson against Jackson to set up Josh Jacobs’ 15-yard TD run, tying the game at 17. The Ravens answered when former Raider Latavius Murray ran it in from 8 yards one play after Jackson found Sammy Watkins on a mismatch for a 49-yard pass.
Carr then connected on a 37-yard pass to Henry Ruggs III that set up a tying 10-yard TD to Darren Waller with 3:44 to play.