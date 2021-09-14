A statewide plea: MIAA power rankings hinge on timely reporting of scores

“With this being the first year through, we are asking coaches to get scores in,” said Bryant. “We plan on reporting the power rankings weekly. That’s something the kids will be excited about and timeliness is necessary unlike previous years.”

Associate director Sherry Bryant, the association’s liaison to the tournament management committee, spoke to each committee, relaying the importance of reporting accurate game scores daily to Arbiter so the MIAA can release its weekly power rankings starting at the end of the month.

FRANKLIN — With the new MIAA statewide tournament format set to begin this fall, the soccer and lacrosse committees received a briefing and discussed logistical concerns about postseason play during Tuesday’s in-person meetings.

There were concerns from committee members about how exactly the power rankings work, however. Canton AD Danny Erickson, also the varsity boys’ soccer coach for the Bulldogs, said he has no response to when coaches ask him how the formula is calculated.

“I see that margin of victory and point differential matter, but there is no clear formula,” said Erickson.

Bryant acknowledged the confusion and said the MIAA will release an FAQ shortly and discuss the clarity of the power ranking formula during Wednesday’s TMC meeting.

Officiating was also a topic of discussion Tuesday. Ric Beaudoin, the soccer officials’ representative, noted the ratio of officials to assignors is way down, especially in Western Mass.

He believes this could be a problem under the statewide tournament format, and some officials might be wary of traveling from an Eastern Mass. town such as Gloucester for a state tournament game in Longmeadow, all while receiving a nominal stipend.

“I would hope the privilege of officiating a game like that outweighs the 20 or 30 dollars they’ll have to spend for gas,” said David Keir, former athletic director at Smith Academy.

Meanwhile, lacrosse committee members advocated a motion for three officials at all state tournament games instead of the usual two.

Terri Riggs, the lacrosse officials’ representative, said three officials for one game could create a ripple affect. The topic will be discussed at the next meeting.

“When we start pulling that third official we’re cutting down the possibility of another game even having two,” said Riggs.

The soccer committee concluded the meeting by passing a motion on scoresheets. Under the new guidelines, game administrators do not need to write down rosters on the sheet. However, they must list penalties, injuries, and an official has to sign off.

Either the game administrator or the athletic director of the home team, not the game official, will have to upload the sheet online. The MIAA will provide the template form.