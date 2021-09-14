Giants are first to punch ticket to MLB’s postseason party

The surprising Giants became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres, 9-1, on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory.

“I forgot how much this burns to get in your eyes, but it burns so good,” a beaming Belt said. “We absolutely love it.”

It’s been five years since Brandon Belt got to toast a playoff berth, so the Giants first baseman was admittedly out of practice when the champagne started to flow in San Francisco’s clubhouse.

After finishing 29-31 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Giants turned things around in manager Gabe Kapler’s second year. They had the best record in baseball (94-50) with 18 games remaining — guaranteeing them at least a wild card as they try to hold off the Dodgers for the NL West title.

“This is a pretty focused and even-keeled team,” said Kapler, who won a World Series ring as a player with the Red Sox in 2004. “You have quite a few World Series champions in that room and people who understand that this is one step in the direction that we want to go, but not the ultimate goal.”

San Francisco extended its latest hot streak by getting early power at the plate and steady pitching from the bullpen after opener Dominic Leone threw two strong innings.

Tommy La Stella homered on the fourth pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish and Evan Longoria hit a three-run drive five batters later. Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot in the fourth, when Belt also went deep as San Francisco secured a postseason berth for the first time since 2016.

This one was unexpected for a team that won the World Series in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

“It took us maybe half the season to get the recognition nationally, but now we understand we have a target on our back,” Longoria said. “It doesn’t get any easier from here.”

All four homers came off Darvish (8-10), struggling in his first season with the Padres after starting 6-1. The five-time All-Star lasted four innings, allowing eight runs and six hits.

San Diego fell a game behind idle Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

Triston McKenzie shines as Indians take opener

Triston McKenzie turned in another stellar start for Cleveland, cruising through six innings in Minneapolis to lead the Indians past the Twins, 3-1, on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

McKenzie (5-6) had seven strikeouts, with three on Byron Buxton, with just three hits and one walk allowed to record his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or fewer.

The 24-year-old righthander trailed after an RBI double by Andrelton Simmons in the third, but Bradley Zimmer tied the game in the fifth with a home run off the shutters fronting the parking ramp behind the second deck in right field.

Twins rookie Joe Ryan got right back to work after that, but he was forced out in the sixth when leadoff man Myles Straw smashed a single off the throwing arm of the 25-year-old righthander, who making his third big league start. Ryan knew right away he was hurt, stalking off the mound and going straight to the dugout where he slammed his glove in frustration.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Ryan had a bruise and that X-rays on the wrist revealed no break. Ryan gave up three hits and one walk with four strikeouts, throwing 50 of 67 pitches for strikes.

Ryan beat McKenzie in Cleveland last week, taking a perfect game into the seventh inning of a 3-0 victory.

Indians catcher Roberto Pérez, who missed six weeks with right shoulder inflammation, was reinstated from his second stint on the injured list this season and slated to take the second game behind the plate. Ryan Lavarnway was designated for assignment to make room.

Ryan Braun, 37, decides to officially retire

Ryan Braun, the Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter.

“While it’s impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing — gratitude,” Braun said.

Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 homers and 1,154 RBIs. He ranks second among Brewers in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525), and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), hits (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216), and walks (586). He is fourth in games played (1,766).

Braun became a free agent after the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October. The six-time All-Star batted a career-low .233 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games last season while dealing with a back issue.

Braun was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He acknowledged that he took banned substances while rehabilitating an injury and apologized.

From 2014 on, Braun never played more than 144 games in a season and reached the 30-homer mark once after topping 30 homers five times in his first six years, including an NL-leading 41 in 2012.

The Brewers selected Braun with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft out of Miami. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and ranked in the top 15 in the MVP voting every year from 2008-12. He finished second in the MVP balloting in 2012 and third in 2008.

The Brewers reached the postseason five times during Braun’s career (2008, 2011, and 2018-20).

The Brewers plan to honor Braun at a pregame ceremony Sept. 26 before they face the New York Mets in their regular-season home finale.

White Sox start looking healthy

The AL-Central leading White Sox reinstated righthander Lucas Giolito and All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list and placed both in the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against the Angels. Giolito was set to take the mound for the first time since Aug. 31, when he suffered a strained left hamstring against Pittsburgh. An All-Star in 2019, he went into the game 9-9 with a 3.69 ERA this season. Anderson was batting leadoff after being out since Aug. 28, also with a left hamstring strain. The 2019 AL batting champion was hitting .302 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs . . . The Royals promoted general manager Dayton Moore to president of baseball operations and elevated longtime assistant GM J.J. Picollo. The 54-year-old Moore, who has been general manager since 2006, will continue to have final say on trades and other roster moves, but the 51-year-old Picollo will have a greater voice in the room when it comes to putting together the team.