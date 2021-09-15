Holiday Pops returning to Symphony Hall for 34 shows in December

After their traditional December concert series went virtual last year because of the pandemic, the Boston Pops will revive the spirit of the season — live and in-person at Symphony Hall — with 34 holiday concerts Dec. 2-24. Nearing their 50th year, the Pops’ performances cover a range of classic and contemporary favorites, including, of course, a merry rendition of “Sleigh Ride.”

The members of the Holiday Pops are dusting off their jingle bells — and other instruments, too.

Helmed by conductor Keith Lockhart, the string of performances announced Wednesday will include seven kids’ matinees, one sensory-friendly show, and just maybe, a glimpse of Santa Claus.

“This hiatus from performing has taught us to treasure on a whole new level what we do as musicians and performers,” Lockhart said in a statement. “The 2021 Holiday Pops programs will reflect our renewed commitment to bringing our very best to our loyal audiences and welcoming newcomers as we celebrate a joyful return to live music with our cherished music community.”

Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the Pops in 34 performances in December, including seven children's matinees and one sensory-friendly concert. Winslow Townson

The Dec. 5 sensory-friendly show, designed for people with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities, is a shortened performance, and will feature accommodations like lowered volume and lighting and space to move around.

The Tanglewood Festival Chorus, under the direction of James Burton, will also perform at the Holiday Pops shows, the first time the chorus has appeared in concert since the pandemic began.

Symphony Hall, the home of the Pops and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, reopens Sept. 30 for the BSO’s 2021-2022 season.

Ready to lean into the yuletide cheer? Tickets for the Holiday Pops shows, priced $30-$47, go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. They’ll be available at BostonPops.org, the box office, or by calling 888-266-1200. Audience members are required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result. Patrons must also wear masks, unless they are eating or drinking.

