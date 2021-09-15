Whistleblower continues testimony in Elizabeth Holmes trial

It’s a key line of questioning for prosecutors, who outlined in their opening statement last week that they are seeking to prove intent to commit fraud and deceive investors on the part of the founder. The defense said she made mistakes, but did not commit fraud.

The prosecution questioned Erika Cheung, a former lab worker at the blood testing start-up, about her concerns about the Edison, the company’s mini blood lab machine and how much Holmes knew about the problems she said she was seeing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Questioning of a Theranos whistleblower continued here Wednesday as prosecutors pursued a line of questioning regarding how much founder Elizabeth Holmes knew about problems in the lab.

Cheung said Wednesday that she grew concerned about tests not passing quality control checks in the research lab. Theranos regularly would throw out two data points, that they called ‘’outliers,’’ to try to get tests to pass quality checks, she said. Choosing the outliers was like ‘’cherry-picking,’’ she said, and there weren’t rules about which data points to choose.

This gave her pause about how it could affect patients.

‘’It was very concerning in a research context because once that translates to a patient setting, it’s giving you a good indication that the system isn’t working reliably enough to feel confident and comfortable in running patient samples,’’ she said.

Holmes, who founded the company as a 19-year old in 2003, has pleaded not guilty.

Holmes is on trial for 12 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court. The government alleges she misled investors and patients about the capabilities of her company’s blood testing technology and about the financial health of the start-up. Theranos collapsed in 2018, years after media investigations raised concerns about the company’s operations.

Holmes arrived hand in hand with her mom, Noel Holmes, for her third day of trial Wednesday. Holmes’s mom has come to each day of trial so far, sitting two rows behind her daughter.

Cheung said quality control checks were failing on the Theranos-built Edison machines much more often than on traditional lab machines made by third-party companies. Cheung eventually brought her concerns to Sunny Balwani, the company’s president.

‘’The feedback and reception that I got from him was essentially, ‘what makes you think you’re qualified to make these calls?’’' she said.

Balwani is charged with the same counts as Holmes, and will be tried in a separate trial next year. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cheung also said she brought her concerns to then-Theranos board member George Shultz, the former secretary of state.

“It was starting to get very uncomfortable and very stressful for me working at the company and I was attempting to tell as many people as I could but it was not, just not seeming to get through to people,’’ she said.

She left the company and said she received a letter from Theranos’s lawyers, saying they had reason to believe she had shared confidential company information. Cheung said she had started talking to an investigative journalist at the Wall Street Journal.

‘’To me it seemed kind of as a final resort to get the truth out about what was happening with these patient samples,’’ she said.

The Journal published an investigation into Theranos in 2015, raising concerns about the ability of the company’s technology.

Cheung also said during her testimony that she reported an official complaint to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees clinical labs.

On Tuesday, Cheung answered prosecutor questions about Theranos’s portable blood-testing machine, saying it could run only between four and 12 different types of blood tests while she worked at the company. Theranos could run many more types of blood tests on traditional machines made by other companies, she said.

She discussed an e-mail chain that included Holmes. Cheung asked for advice on a certain type of blood test that would not pass the quality-control check on the Edison.

The highly anticipated trial is expected to last until mid-December, as prosecutors and Holmes’s defense team weave their way through years of company records, employee e-mails, executive text messages, and testimony from experts and former employees.