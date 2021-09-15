Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A brown booby and 4 Leach’s storm-petrels were reported from Sandy Neck in Barnstable.

Birds at South Monomoy included 4 common gallinule, 2 pied-billed grebe, 2 wood ducks, 63 blue-winged teal, 6 Northern shoveler, 142 gadwall, a Eurasian wigeon, 28 American wigeon, 5 Northern pintail, 67 green-winged teal, 17 ring-necked ducks, 14 ruddy ducks, 5 American coot, 5 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 Northern harriers, 1,000 tree swallows, and a Ruby-crowned kinglet.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 whimbrel, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a red knot, a black tern, 600 roseate terns, 3,000 common terns, 2 red-necked phalaropes, 7 parasitic jaegers, a long-tailed jaeger, a black-legged kittiwake, 7 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 6 Cory’s shearwaters, 11 great shearwaters, 2 sooty shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, and a great cormorant.

An American avocet was still present at High Head in Truro, and other sightings around the Cape included a worm-eating warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, a blue grosbeak at Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable, 9 yellow-crowned night-herons in West Barnstable, a buff-breasted sandpiper at West Dennis Beach, a least bittern in West Harwich, Philadelphia vireos several places, and a barn owl in Chatham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



