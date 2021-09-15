Hub Hall opens on Causeway, and a plant-based pub puts down roots in Kendall Square

In Sudbury, Sobre Mesa Bar & Kitchen replaces Sudbury’s 29 Rustic (29 Hudson Road) on Wednesday, Sept., a collaboration between Jordan Mackey and Jamie Foy. Mackey comes from 29 Rustic and Nan’s Rustic Kitchen and Market in Stow; Foy opened The Old Foundry at One Federal in Vermont. Enjoy empanadas, head-on prawns, roasted beet ceviche, enchiladas, and coconut flan for takeout, with dine-in service the following week. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m.

An Italian sub from Monica's Mercato at Hub Hall.

Openings: The long-awaited Hub Hall at the Hub on Causeway (80 Causeway St.) is now open, serving food and drinks from icons like Sullivan’s Castle Island , Monica’s Mercato , and Mike’s Pastry , plus newer spots like Naco Taco , ReelHouse Oyster Bar , and Sauce Burgers . Visit daily weekdays from 6 a.m. and weekends from 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, Mary Dumont (Harvest, Cultivar) launches PlantPub in Cambridge on Monday, Sept. 20 (675 West Kendall St.), serving plant-based pub food and craft beer. Indulge guiltlessly with cauliflower wings, a kimchi Impossible burger, and buffalo pizza with herb ranch dressing paired with hopped tea, non-alcoholic aperitifs, and local beers slid across countertops made from recycled wheat. Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

African-Caribbean restaurant Sahel (135 Central St.) opens in Lowell on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a 200-seat dining room and a 75-seat lounge. Co-owners Emile Christian Kamadeu and Peter Tamajong both come from Cameroon, where their parents owned restaurants. Order oxtail stew, curry-infused pasta, and fried red snapper washed down with hibiscus juice. Visit Wednesday through Sunday until 2 a.m.

Reopenings: The Financial District’s Trade (540 Atlantic Ave.) has reopened after a hiatus with a new Mediterranean menu from chef Jody Adams. Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. for honey-drizzled baked feta, whole roasted branzino, and focaccia Niçoise with olive and thyme.

LUCIE has reopened at Boston’s Colonnade Hotel (120 Huntington Ave.). Visit for weekend brunch from 10 a.m., with chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, pastrami hash, breakfast pizza, and more. At dinner, try mussels marinière (an homage to the hotel’s former restaurant, Brasserie Jo); chicken Milanese; and zucchini schnitzel.

