2-alarm fire breaks out at Greek church in Somerville

“Fires in churches can be extremely dangerous and fast-spreading,” Breen said at the scene. “They have high ceilings and roofs, and if the fire gets up there, it’s going to get ahead of us.”

Two-alarms were quickly sounded to help contain the fire at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church , where fire crews responded around 7:20 p.m., Fire Chief Charles Breen said.

SOMERVILLE - Heavy smoke and flames filled a Greek Orthodox church on Central Street Wednesday night, after a fire broke out on the second floor, a fire official said.

The fire is believed to have started in the vestibule, near votive candles, Breen said. Upon entry, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames inside the church at 29 Central St. Due to the quick response time, firefighters extinguished the flames within 15 minutes, according to Breen.

Advertisement

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Breen said. Cambridge fire companies provided mutual aid.

The fire appears to be accidental, but further investigation will determine the exact cause, he said.

A kitchen in the basement had water damage, and one of the church windows cracked due to the heat, Breen said.

The exterior of the church, however, remains intact, he said.

Church members who learned about the fire rushed to the scene.

“I was scared,” said Peter Tsourianis, co-vice president of the church’s parish council. “I didn’t know how bad it was, and what was going to happen next.”

Tsourianis said there was some smoke damage to the interior of the church.

“The important thing is there was minimal damage inside from smoke, but not a lot of breakage that we know about,” he said.

Tsourianis said the church has been standing for 105 years, but this is not the first fire they’ve experienced; about 30 years ago, Tsourianis said firefighters extinguished a similar structure fire in the church.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s fire came as the building prepares to undergo renovations, said Evangelos Kechris, also co-president for the church’s parish council.

“We’re going to need a lot of help,” Kechris said. “We were in the process of renovating the church, because it’s very old.”













Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.