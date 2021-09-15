Audit: State licensing agency may have failed to perform required criminal record checks on thousands of license-holders

Auditors could find no proof that the Division of Professional Licensure performed criminal record checks for more than two-thirds of applicants granted licenses for everything from electricians to massage therapists during the 2½-year period they reviewed. For more than 40 percent, there was no indication that a sex offender record check had been conducted, either. Such reviews are required, though a criminal or sex offender record doesn’t necessarily disqualify an applicant from getting a license.

The state agency that licenses more than 500,000 professionals and tradespeople may have failed to conduct required criminal record and sex offender background checks for years, allowing criminal offenders to avoid detection, according to a new audit.

Auditors also said they could find no criminal record information on 99 percent of nearly 32,000 licenses issued by the Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which is also overseen by the DPL. The office is required to perform criminal record checks for some of its licensees, including people operating amusement park rides.

The division’s “failure to ensure criminal background checks were being conducted by its boards and commissions is a glaring failure in administration, one which the agency has now acknowledged,” said auditor Suzanne Bump. “Now that DPL is in the process of an organizational overhaul, the time is ripe to address deficiencies in the licensure and background check process.”

Agency officials could not be reached immediately for comment. But in responses to the auditors’ findings, the agency said it has taken corrective steps, including hiring a lawyer in December 2020 to oversee a central unit that handles both criminal record and sex offender record checks.

“DPL appreciates the recommendations contained in the draft audit report regarding internal controls over background checks, which are in line with the changes the agency was working on before the audit began,” officials said.

The Division of Professional Licensure licenses everyone from electricians to massage therapists to veterinarians. But each board has its own guidelines for conducting criminal records checks.

The audit came after the Globe wrote a series of stories detailing that the Division of Professional Licensure, now called the Division of Occupational Licensure, had issued licenses to people with serious criminal records, including dozens of sex offenders. Legislators called for an overhaul of the agency.

One license holder, an electrician name Benjamin B. Brause, was rated a Level 3 sex offender after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. Brause renewed his license online — even though at the time he was locked up for sexual assault. He is no longer licensed.

At the time, DPL insisted it had conducted required checks and the fact that sex offenders were granted licenses was due to a “technical glitch.” But Bump’s audit covered a period that extended for several months after the Globe stories ran.

All new applicants for any state license issued by DPL must undergo criminal record checks, but each board can decide how to use the information. Each board has its own guidelines.

Applicants and are supposed to disclose any new criminal charges when they renew their licenses. The licensing office also is supposed to regularly check the sex offender registry to see if any new applicants or those seeking renewal are on the list. Though the exact standards for denying a license vary depending on the profession, all state boards are supposed to consider public safety risks.

Oversight of several public health related boards and commissions was transferred to the Department of Public Safety after the legislature passed a reorganization bill, which was signed into law in August. The law also changed the agency’s name.

While most boards also require criminal record checks, Bump also urged the agency to “issue guidance” to the Office of Public Safety and Inspections, which requires applicants for only nine of its 85 different license types to undergo criminal record checks. She urged the agency to “determine whether their licensees serve vulnerable populations” and should therefore be subject to criminal record checks.





