With five open Boston City Council seats up for grabs, voters narrow the field

Flaherty is a former council president and mayoral candidate; Mejia, a community activist, became the first Latina elected to the council in 2019, when she won the fourth at-large seat by one vote.

In the at-large race, where the top eight finishers will face off on Nov. 2 to fill four seats representing the whole city, incumbents Michael Flaherty of South Boston and Julia Mejia of Dorchester drew the most votes, earning 15 percent and 14.1 percent of total votes cast, respectively, according to the city’s election department.

Boston voters narrowed the field of candidates for city council Tuesday, kicking off a contentious battle to fill five vacancies on the 13-member body, and opening a potential pathway into Boston politics for a number of newcomers.

Advertisement

First-time candidate Ruthzee Louijeune, a Haitian American lawyer from Mattapan and Hyde Park who served as senior counsel to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign, finished third, securing the most votes of all the newcomers in the preliminary elections.

The other at-large candidates who earned spots on the November ballot include Erin J. Murphy, a former Boston Public School teacher who came in fifth in the 2019 at-large contest; Carla Monteiro, a social worker and community advocate; former councilor and perennial candidate Althea Garrison; David Halbert, a former staffer for two councilors and former governor Deval Patrick and who also lost a bid two years ago; and Bridget Nee-Walsh, an ironworker and small business owner.

Newcomer Brian Worrell, a small business owner and real estate broker, led the nine-way race for the District 4 council seat vacated by Andrea Campbell, with a quarter of the votes cast. Evandro Carvalho, a former state representative and current executive director of the city’s Human Rights Commission, finished close behind, with 18 percent. District 4 includes parts of Dorchester, Roslindale, and Jamaica Plain.

Advertisement

In the three-way race for the District 6 seat — representing parts of Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, and where incumbent Matt O’Malley is retiring — Kendra Hicks, a progressive organizer from Jamaica Plain, received half of the votes cast. Mary Tamer, a former Boston School Committee member, earned 40 percent. The elections department reported all votes as of Wednesday morning.

In District 7, which includes parts of Roxbury, the South End, and Fenway, Tania Fernandes Anderson, executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, and Roy Owens Sr., a pastor and perennial candidate, beat six other candidates for spots in the final. The District 7 seat is currently held by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who also ran for mayor.

In the three-way race for the District 9 seat, representing much of Allston-Brighton, incumbent Liz Breadon, a community activist and the first openly gay woman to serve in City Hall, and Brighton president Michael Bianchi secured spots on the November ballot.

A number of the city council finalists have roots in Boston’s immigrant communities.

Mejia emigrated from the Dominican Republic at age 5. Louijeune’s parents emigrated from Haiti during the 1980s. Monteiro, the daughter of Cape Verdean immigrants, finished in fifth for the at-large race.

Carvalho, who was born in Cape Verde, advanced to the general election alongside Worrell, the son of West Indian and Caribbean immigrants. Hicks, the daughter of a Black Dominican mother, finished in first with half of District 6′s votes. Anderson emigrated from Cape Verde at age 10. Tamer, whose grandparents were from Lebanon and Syria, identifies as Arab American.

Advertisement

Districts 1, 2, 3, 8, and 5 did not hold preliminary elections; they were either uncontested or two-way races.





Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.