Enrique Zuniga appointed executive director of state’s police oversight commission

Zuniga will begin his leadership role with the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission on Monday, the group said in a statement.

Enrique Zuniga, a member of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission since its founding in 2012, has been appointed executive director of the state’s police oversight commission, officials said Wednesday.

The chairwoman of the nine-member commission, retired Superior Court judge Margaret R. Hinkle, said Zuniga “brings decades of valuable experience in public and private sector jobs to this position, including several roles with the Commonwealth.”

“As the POST Commission continues our work to improve public safety and increase trust between law enforcement and our communities, I am confident Enrique’s deep knowledge of building organizations and proven results-driven approach will be beneficial to our ongoing work,” Hinkle said in the statement.

Advertisement

The commission was established by a landmark police reform bill passed last year by the Legislature. It has held public meetings a dozen times so far this year, according to the statement.

Before joining the state gaming commission, Zuniga served as the executive director of the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and as director of quality assurance and construction and project management for the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

Zuniga said in the statement that he is honored by the appointment and that he looks “forward to building and shaping this mission-driven organization.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.