Former Alden Shoe CFO sentenced to almost six years in prison for embezzlement

District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton also ordered Hajjar to pay restitution of $33,962,880 and forfeiture of $27,300,552, according to the statement.

Richard Hajjar, 64, of Duxbury, was sentenced in federal court in Boston Wednesday to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement. Hajjar pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and filing a false tax return.

The former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., a family-owned footwear maker in Middleborough, will spend nearly six years in federal prison for embezzling approximately $30 million from the company, officials said.

Hajjar’s defense lawyer,Daniel F. Conley, said his client was treated fairly by prosecutors and that his sentence “was fair and just.” Hajjar takes full responsibility for his actions, Conley said in an interview, and he plans to return to work after his prison sentence so he can make restitution.

“He intends to work for the rest of his life to return … as much of the money as he possibly can,” said Conley, a former Suffolk district attorney.

Conley said Hajjar had apologized to his former employers in court on Wednesday.

“He makes no excuses for his conduct, and he’s deeply sorry for what he has done, the shame he has brought on his family, and the difficulties that he put Alden Shoe in by his theft,” Conley said. “He knows that Alden Shoe was very good to him during his working career.”

Hajjar stole about $30 million from Alden from at least 2011 until his firing in October 2019 by writing checks to himself from company accounts and transferring money from company accounts to his own and to that of another person, prosecutors said.

He used the money to purchase gifts and luxury trips for loved ones, including diamond jewelry and private flights to the Caribbean, according to the statement.

Hajjar also neglected to report the money he embezzled on his tax returns from about 2014 to 2019, failing to pay more than $5 million to the Internal Revenue Service , prosecutors said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.